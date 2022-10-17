Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
Watch Bobby Lashley Destroy Brock Lesnar to Open WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley opened this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding Brock Lesnar come out to the ring and answer for what he did last week, and the segment ended with "The All Mighty" obliterating "The Beast." Lesnar slowly made his way down the entrance ramp, but before either man could exchange words Lashley went straight on the offensive. He wound up spearing Lesnar through the ringside barricade, then broke free from security to spear Lesnar again over the commentary table. He then drove Lesnar through the table, capitalizing the beatdown.
Omos to Confront Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
Omos and MVP are on their way to WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s RAW included a backstage segment in which MVP spoke about Braun Strowman while Omos stood next to him. MVP stated that he was not there to criticize Strowman, but rather to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name scares ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is anything but ordinary, as he is the personification of the extraordinary.
“It Was Trash” – EC3 Blasts Vince McMahon Over Booking Of Main Roster Run
When former TNA standout EC3 re-signed with WWE in 2018, many fans were certain that this run would be far superior to his previous run as game show era NXT’s Derrick Bateman. The star seemed everything that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could want after reinventing himself following his previous release in 2013. He boasts an impressive physique, and he’s incredibly skilled when it comes to controlling a microphone.
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at age 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq this” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Here is the statement:
Leon Ruff Finds Out He’s Related To WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Winter Is Coming’ News
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. He wrote,. “I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.”. Brazil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back...
Triple H Reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
He once again has the whole wrestling world in his hands. Bray Wyatt made his highly-anticipated return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the final moments of WWE Extreme Rules, bringing human versions of his Firefly Funhouse puppets with him. This culminated weeks of "white rabbit" teases on WWE programming, which involved QR codes scattered around broadcasts of Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown that corresponded to cryptic videos and pictures. These innovative teases were a collaborative effort between Wyatt himself and new Long-Term Creative Director Rob Fee.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Jerry Lawler Names The Greatest Thing He Was Ever Part Of In WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has revealed what he thinks was the greatest thing he was involved in during his long career in WWE. Given his illustrious wrestling career in Memphis, his time as AWA World Champion, and his dozens of title reigns during his career, few might instantly place Jerry Lawler at the heart of WWE’s New Generation of the mid-nineties.
CM Punk & The Elite Mentioned During AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling made mention of both The Young Bucks and CM Punk on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During the broadcast, it was mentioned on commentary that Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks were the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. This was shortly before the AEW World Trios Title bout that took place on the show.
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile Summerslam 1992 Match
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his Summerslam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. Summerslam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle.
Backstage News On Who’s Running Raw While Triple H Is Away
Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative months ago, but The Game won’t be in attendance for Raw tonight as he has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg will be in charge at Raw tonight.
Would Bret Hart Be Interested In Wrestling One Last Match At His Current Age?
During a recent virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Bret “Hitman” Hart revealed that he would wrestle one more match at his current age if he were healthy enough to do it. Unfortunately, the Hitman has been dealing with a number of health issues over the years and is...
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib
Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
Austin Theory Appears On WWE NXT, Teases MITB Cash-In
Concluding this week’s episode of WWE NXT was a special edition of the “Kevin Owens Show,” with Owens, along with several other main roster members, appearing throughout the night. Owens hosted WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh prior to their Triple Threat Match...
William Regal Praises Triple H’s Talent For Putting Together Good Matches
William Regal recently discussed his experience working with Triple H on the latest edition of his Gentleman Villain podcast. The former WWE NXT General Manager praised Triple H’s talent for putting together matches and planning things out. He said,. “And if you’ve got that eye, then you know who...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
