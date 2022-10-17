Read full article on original website
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst
Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade
Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a weapons wild match was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling to start off the match. Jade was under the ring and sprayed her in the face with something. Jade tossed her into the barricade a few times.Jade put her in a trashcan and stomped on it. They brawled into the crowd and onto a platform. They both fell off a platform through a stack of tables. Perez back dropped her onto a stack of chairs then hit a sunset flip powerbomb on the chairs for the win.
WWE Declined AEW’s Request That Would’ve Allowed Billy Gunn To Be Part Of DX Reunion
WWE celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac coming to the ring for a segment on the October 10th edition of RAW. Billy Gunn, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, wasn’t part of the segment. Dave Meltzer reported in...
Candice LeRae Says She Wanted To Be Like Randy Savage When She Was A Child
During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Candice LeRae commented on wanting to be like “Macho Man” Randy Savage when she was a child, her future goals in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Comedian Says Peacock Is Sitting On A Steve Austin Animated Series, He’s Not Happy About It
During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, comedian Dan Soder said the Peacock streaming service is sitting on an animated series starring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and he’s not happy about it. He said,. “Some bullsh*t right now, and hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of...
AEW Is In Talks To Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022 after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to...
Joe Rogan Criticizes The Figure Four, Ric Flair Calls Him Out
Joe Rogan and Rick Rubin recently discussed Ric Flair’s figure four leglock finisher, with Rogan revealing why the move wouldn’t work in MMA. Speaking on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan said,. “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally...
WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
Kurt Angle Celebrates First WWE Title Win, Brock Lesnar/RAW News, Gargano/Theory
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on the anniversary of his first WWE title win, which took place at No Mercy 2000. He wrote,. “On this day 22 years ago, in my rookie year, I defeated @therock for my first WWF/E World Championship. One of my favorite moments in my pro wrestling career. #wweworldheavyweightchampion #olympiccrybaby #itstrue”
Shawn Michaels To Hold Media Scrum Tonight, Impact Wrestling News & Notes
Following tonight’s Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, Shawn Michaels will be talking to reporters during a media scrum. Of course, this is similar to what AEW has always done following their big pay-per-view events. Last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, NV was nearly...
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Wishes He & Tyson Kidd Had A Match With FTR
During a recent appearance on the “Total BeezSheez Show,” Davey Boy Smith Jr. (DH Smith in WWE) commented on his time working with Tyson Kidd in WWE, the effective partnership the two men had, and wanting to face FTR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Backstage News On CM Punk Potentially Returning To WWE
CM Punk is currently suspended from All Elite Wrestling and recovering from surgery following the backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022 with The Elite. Since then, Ace Steel has been fired, and it’s been reported that things look doubtful that CM Punk will return to All Elite Wrestling as AEW is in talks with Punk about a potential buyout.
Apollo Crews Says His Return To The WWE NXT Brand Has Revitalized His Career
WWE Superstar Apollo Crews recently spoke with Cageside Seats to discuss a variety of topics, including his recent return to the WWE NXT brand and how it has revitalized his career. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On going back to NXT after a main roster...
Is Billy Gunn Sour About Not Being Part Of The DX Reunion?
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Billy Gunn was not part of the recent DX reunion that took place on RAW. Of course, Gunn is under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It was reported by Dave Meltzer that AEW President Tony Khan had agreed to let Gunn appear on the show but requested that WWE mention Gunn working for AEW live on the air, which WWE ultimately denied. He wrote,
Al Snow Praises Marty Jannetty As A Worker, Talks His Time With The New Rockers
Some of you may recall when Al Snow teamed up with Marty Jannetty as part of the New Rockers. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE legend commented on his time working with Jannetty under the ring name of “Leif Cassidy.”. You can...
The Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Pay-Per-View Event
The card for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event has been finalized. As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight here on eWrestlingNews.com. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc card below:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja...
