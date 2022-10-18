Read full article on original website
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
Snap stock has lost substantial value this year. Despite the massive correction, the ongoing headwinds impacting marketing spend could limit the recovery. If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
Here’s Why Parkland Stock (TSE:PKI) is Falling Today
Parkland Corporation is selling off today after announcing that its Q3-2022 results will come in lower than expected. Nonetheless, things are expected to get better in Q4, and analysts remain optimistic. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI), a distributor of fuels and lubricants, is selling off today after updating investors about its...
Should You Buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock (NYSE: ZIM) for Its Dividend?
Investors may want to pile up on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock ahead of its Q4 dividend, which could be as high as 50% of its net income. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) are trading higher so far today. However, the stock has lost more than 17% of its market capitalization over the past month due to weak demand and a drop in pricing. Investors may want to take a position in the stock, especially to make the most of the potentially higher Q4 dividend payout.
Insiders are Buying This 7.1%-Yielding REIT; Should You?
SmartCentres REIT has seen insider buying recently from management, indicating bullish sentiment. On top of this, analyst forecasts and the stock’s valuation both suggest that there is solid upside potential ahead. Recently, Mitchell Goldhar, CEO of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN) and a top-rated corporate insider, has been...
The Reason Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Fell in After-Hours
Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are down in after-hours trading after releasing its Q3 earnings results. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.49 per share, which missed analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35. Sales fell 12.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.78 billion compared to last year’s $5.49 billion. This was also lower...
Stock Market Today – Stocks are Positive; Gasoline Prices Fall
Stocks are in the green halfway into today’s trading session. As of 12:25 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 1.4%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively. In addition, WTI crude oil continues to slide, as it now hovers around the mid-$84...
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Should Investors Buy the Pullback?
SoFi’s solid revenue growth and attractive future prospects make it a good pick for the long haul. However, there are concerns about the company’s profitability, especially given the growing possibility of an economic downturn. Shares of fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) have plunged this year due to bearish...
Know Who To Trust: These Analysts Boast a 100% Success Rate on UEC, COP and BYND Stocks
Here are three stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% success rate on their recommendations on three stocks: Canadian uranium mining and exploration company Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC), global oil and gas company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).
Down Over 48%; Should You Bet on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Now?
Adobe reiterated the Q4 outlook and provided preliminary Fiscal 2023 guidance. However, macro uncertainty and currency headwinds could continue to pose challenges. Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock is under pressure due to macro uncertainty, currency headwinds, and fear of dilution from the Figma deal. Despite challenges, ADBE reiterated its Q4 guidance, which is encouraging. However, near-term headwinds could continue to limit the upside in Adobe stock.
Schlumberger Posts Robust Q3 Results
Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) reported Q3 revenues of $7.5 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year, exceeding analysts’ estimates by $400 million. The oilfield services company’s adjusted earnings came in at $0.63 per share, up 75% year-on-year, beating Street estimates of $0.55. Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch commented, “The second...
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
K, MDLZ: Are These 2 Household-Name Dividend Stocks Worth Buying?
Kellogg and Mondelez should keep generating robust cash flows despite the ongoing market challenges. That said, investors should expect uninspiring dividend growth moving forward, especially with the U.S. Dollar remaining at such elevated levels. Both stocks are likely overvalued in the context of a rising-rates environment as well. Lately, I...
Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s.
This is Why Robert Half Stock (NYSE:RHI) is Down Today
Shares of staffing company Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are down almost 10% today after a downgrade from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Analyst Andrew Steinerman cited the company’s exposure to small and medium-sized clients, which he believes are more certain to economic uncertainties. As a result, he placed a Hold rating on the stock.
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is on the Decline this Morning; Here’s Why
Verizon is down this morning after posting a fairly positive earnings report. The company is likely to have a tough fight ahead, but looks increasingly ready to take that fight on. Communications giant Verizon (NYSE:VZ) posted its earnings this morning. The company offered up a fairly impressive picture. However, it...
HD, PEP, or COST: Which Mega Cap Stock is a Better Pick?
Amid the rising fears of an economic downturn, investors are looking for stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals. We will discuss three mega-cap consumer names and select the stock with the highest upside potential. Investors’ concerns about a possible recession are growing amid stubbornly high inflation. During these highly...
Biohaven Surges After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) surged in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of the public offering of 25 million of its common stock, at a price of $10.50 per share. Biohaven has granted the underwriters of the public offering a 30-day option to...
Should You Follow Warren Buffet and Invest in OXY Stock (NYSE:OXY)?
Occidental Petroleum will continue to benefit from the conducive climate for fossil fuels and return truckloads of cash to its shareholders. Based on its upside potential, it is still undervalued. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the most profitable oil companies with an asset base that has been growing for...
Here’s Why D.R. Horton Stock (NYSE:DHI) was Downgraded
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) recently received a downgrade from Raymond James, as analyst Buck Horne has lowered his expectations on homebuilders, citing high mortgage rates and a hawkish Federal Reserve. Indeed, he also states that the monthly cost of a median-priced home is nearly 42% of a median family’s gross income....
