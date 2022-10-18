Read full article on original website
tickerreport.com
Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. On Wednesday, August 24th, Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of Roblox stock. The shares...
tickerreport.com
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Tobam Invests $186,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 335.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 304 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 93 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Lincoln National Corp Buys 158 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)
Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.
tickerreport.com
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $57.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
tickerreport.com
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 19,175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,664,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
601 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter.
tickerreport.com
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
