Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10 HOURS AGO