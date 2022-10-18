Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter.

