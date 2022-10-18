Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $507,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.
tickerreport.com
601 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 7.1%
Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
tickerreport.com
Lincoln National Corp Buys 158 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
US Bancorp DE Has $327.65 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.4% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,664,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 304 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $5.25
Ranpak stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $42.97.
tickerreport.com
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)
Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $559.00
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 656.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 677.03. The company has a current ratio of 247.74, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.55.
tickerreport.com
The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 178
LON:CAPD opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £160.85 million and a P/E ratio of 300.71. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.01.
tickerreport.com
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 335.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0