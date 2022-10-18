Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.4% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,664,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

