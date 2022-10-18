Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 304 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Lincoln National Corp Buys 158 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 335.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
US Bancorp DE Has $327.65 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.4% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,664,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
tickerreport.com
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $57.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
tickerreport.com
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
tickerreport.com
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 6%
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.
tickerreport.com
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.
tickerreport.com
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 6.7%
The stock has a market cap of $532.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.32. Distribution Solutions Group...
tickerreport.com
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 19,707 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading 3.6% Higher
A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
Comments / 0