Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $507,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.
tickerreport.com
601 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter.
tickerreport.com
4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Tobam Invests $186,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 7.1%
Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
tickerreport.com
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading 6.1% Higher
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.
tickerreport.com
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 6%
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.
tickerreport.com
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
tickerreport.com
Gagnon Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 6.7%
The stock has a market cap of $532.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.32. Distribution Solutions Group...
tickerreport.com
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 335.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 570 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0