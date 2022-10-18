Read full article on original website
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving...
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to the Wild – 10/20/22
The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their season-opening five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The loss drops the Canucks to 0-3-2 on the season and makes them the last winless team in the NHL. While the team didn’t necessarily play badly, they once again gave...
Going to the Chicago Blackhawks home opener tonight vs. the Detroit Red Wings? Here are 5 things to know about United Center changes.
With all the roster turnover this offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks have several players experiencing their first home opener in a Hawks sweater Friday against the Detroit Red Wings — but that doesn’t mean they’re unfamiliar with the United Center experience. Take Jason Dickinson, for example. Dickinson played his first Hawks game Saturday in San Jose, Calif., but past visits as a member of ...
Dahlin not slowing down after record-setting start to season for Sabres
Defenseman driven to succeed with 'fearless' style of play, trust from coaches. Rasmus Dahlin was talking about the Buffalo Sabres as a group, but he used one word that would best describe his record start to the season. "Fearless." Dahlin became the first NHL defenseman to open a season with...
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Guentzel doesn't practice for Penguins; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the...
Adidas, NHL Unveil Sharks Reverse Retro Jerseys
SAN JOSE, CA - adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today unveiled the team's latest look for the 2022-23 season, the adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jersey. The Sharks Reverse Retro look will present a uniform inspired by the 1974 California Golden Seals, the Bay Area's first NHL team, remixed with a new Sharks wordmark in Seals typography and colors.
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
Recap: Svechnikov Scores Three, But Canes Fall To Oilers
After playing a key role in Monday's victory over Seattle by contributing two goals in the second period, Svechnikov one-upped his own performance tonight. #37 struck twice in the middle stanza for a second consecutive contest, giving him his fourth and fifth goals of the year. Both showcasing his elite-level...
Preview: Ducks Meet a Familiar Face Tonight in Boston
The Ducks descend upon Beantown tonight, facing off with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden to continue a five-game eastern road trip. PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim's first trek of the year has not gone according to plan,...
Russell Wilson questionable for Broncos' game against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s pulled hamstring might make him miss a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year NFL career Sunday. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose team has lost three straight to fall to 2-4, listed Wilson as questionable for the Broncos’ game against the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field. Wilson was injured during the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and he has been limited at practice all week. “He is day-to-day up to this point,” Hackett said Friday. “So, it will probably be (a) game-time (decision).”
Ullmark's Stellar Showing Secures SO Win for B's
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery was asking, politely, for one more stop. "Please make another save," he said. "That's the only thing going through my mind." Boston's bench boss had plenty of time to hope for the best as the Ducks pounced on a Bruins' turnover deep in Anaheim own end that left all three Black & Gold skaters below the circles. Linus Ullmark was alone on an island as a trio of Ducks stormed all the way back up the ice with Ryan Strome leading what was nearly a 3-on-0 and the game on his stick.
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
Dahlin sets NHL mark, Sabres deal Flames first loss
CALGARY -- Rasmus Dahlin became the first defenseman in NHL history to score in each of the first four games of a season in the Buffalo Sabres' 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Dahlin is also the second defenseman in Sabres history to have a...
PREVIEW: Panthers host Lightning for first Battle of Florida of 2022-23
SUNRISE, Fla. - There's always fireworks when these two clubs clash. Getting together for the first Battle of Florida of the 2022-23 season, the Florida Panthers will look to strike the first blow when they welcome the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning to FLA Live Arena on Friday. Despite being...
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Run out of Comebacks in 4-3 Loss to Florida
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Florida Panthers, 4-3. at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday evening. The Flyers battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the second period but Florida put the game out of reach in the third. Carter Verhaeghe (1st and 2nd goals of...
Preds Drop Fourth Straight to Columbus
Blue Jackets Rally Late, Score Four Goals in Third Period. The Predators extended their losing streak to four games Thursday with a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Nashville's 'Herd' Line of Tanner Jeannot, Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin combined for six points on the...
