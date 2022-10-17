ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History

On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' defense sparks NFL Week 7 victory over New Orleans Saints

Look back at our updates from the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals | Lions vs. Cowboys | Giants vs. Jaguars Colts vs. Titans | Packers vs. Commanders | Jets vs. Broncos Texans vs. Raiders | Seahawks vs. Chargers | Chiefs vs. 49ers Steelers vs....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts owner Jim Irsay 'believes there's merit' to remove Daniel Snyder as Washington owner

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent shockwaves through the NFL at the league’s fall league meetings Tuesday afternoon by becoming the first NFL owner to publicly support removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, pending the results of an investigation. Snyder is under NFL investigation for workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, an investigation that is being conducted by Mary Jo White, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. White also led the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home

The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Team owner says league can vote out Dan Snyder, NFL world reacts

The NFL is currently mired in a scandal with Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder accused of improper conduct throughout his years of ownership. Snyder recently threatened fellow owners with “dirt” that his private investigators compiled. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, speaking at Tuesday’s league meeting in New York,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

