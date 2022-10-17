Read full article on original website
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History
On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC. The Dolphins are a 7.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Jaguars on TV
The New York Giants (5-1) are preparing to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field for a Week 7 matchup. The Giants are coming off their second consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Jags are mired in a three-game losing streak. Those in the blue...
Arizona Cardinals' defense sparks NFL Week 7 victory over New Orleans Saints
Look back at our updates from the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals | Lions vs. Cowboys | Giants vs. Jaguars Colts vs. Titans | Packers vs. Commanders | Jets vs. Broncos Texans vs. Raiders | Seahawks vs. Chargers | Chiefs vs. 49ers Steelers vs....
Frank Reich Reveals Message to Nick Foles Following Demotion
The Indianapolis Colts shuffled their quarterback depth chart with Sam Ehlinger being promoted to backup over Nick Foles.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
Colts owner Jim Irsay 'believes there's merit' to remove Daniel Snyder as Washington owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent shockwaves through the NFL at the league’s fall league meetings Tuesday afternoon by becoming the first NFL owner to publicly support removing Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, pending the results of an investigation. Snyder is under NFL investigation for workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, an investigation that is being conducted by Mary Jo White, the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. White also led the...
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 7
The past few weeks haven't fallen in the Jaguars' favor. They currently sit at 2-4 in the midst of a three-game losing streak. This week won't get any easier. Jacksonville faces off against the 5-1 New York Giants, a team that has proven opportunistic through the first six games of the season.
WTHR
Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
Yardbarker
Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home
The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
thecomeback.com
Team owner says league can vote out Dan Snyder, NFL world reacts
The NFL is currently mired in a scandal with Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder accused of improper conduct throughout his years of ownership. Snyder recently threatened fellow owners with “dirt” that his private investigators compiled. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, speaking at Tuesday’s league meeting in New York,...
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set to complete their season series in Week 7 with a matchup at Nissan Stadium. Looking to even the series, the Colts are coming off their first divisional win against a divisional opponent while the Titans are coming off their bye week.
CBSSports.com's Kyle Boone Has No. 13 Indiana on His 'Overrated' List
The first Associated Press college basketball top-25 poll is out and Kyle Boone of CBSSports.com has Indiana as one of his three teams that are overrated. He thinks it's "much more likely IU finishes the season unranked than it finishes as the winner of the Big Ten.''
