US News and World Report
Toyota Expects to Cut Full-Year Output Target Due to Chip Shortage
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output. The Japanese company has been under scrutiny over whether it...
US News and World Report
Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth
ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
US News and World Report
U.S. Railroad Operators' Volume Woes to Continue Next Year
(Reuters) - Volume woes at U.S. railroad operators are set to spill into next year as labor shortages continue to hurt the sector that is critical in connecting consumers with businesses and finished goods, according to analysts. U.S. railroads have come under criticism from regulators and shippers for staffing cuts...
US News and World Report
Vivendi to Go-Ahead With Editis Spin-Off, as Q3 Sales Edge Up
(Reuters) - French media company Vivendi on Thursday reported third quarter revenue growth of 0.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, and confirmed it was still planning to spin-off its publishing business Editis. "For Editis, the full project has been now sent to the antitrust commission, we...
US News and World Report
Japan Ramps up Intervention Threats After Yen Slides Past Key 150 Level
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese policymakers made fresh threats of intervention on Thursday after the yen tumbled past the key psychological level of 150 to the dollar, keeping investors on high alert in case Tokyo steps into markets again to support the fragile currency. After the yen's first break beyond the symbolic...
US News and World Report
Exxon Mobil Shares Surge to Record Intraday High
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling...
US News and World Report
Japanese Yen Jumps as Traders Suspect Intervention
TOKYO/LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Friday, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar. The yen rose as high as 144.50 per dollar on Friday, up more than 7...
