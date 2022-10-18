Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
US News and World Report
America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
US News and World Report
U.S. Considering Joint Weapons Production With Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said on Wednesday, an initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster Taipei's deterrence against China. U.S. presidents have approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan since 2017...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Spain Moves Yacht Linked to Russian Oligarch After Payments Stop - Ministry Source
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish authorities moved a luxury yacht linked to the sanctioned head of Russian defence group Rostec after the shipyard where it was berthed stopped receiving payments for its repairs, a transport ministry source said. The multi-million-dollar Valerie was transferred to a marina last month, the source and...
Hermès Plans to Raise Prices Up to 10 Percent Next Year
Hermès fans, gird your wallets: the brand is about to increase its prices. On Thursday, the beloved French luxury goods maker announced plans to hike its prices by five to 10 percent in 2023. In an interview with Reuters, Eric du Halgouet, Hermès’s executive vice president, cited increased costs and currency movements as reasons for the move, as well as a sales spike during its third quarter. Hermès devotees may not be surprised: the brand has increased its prices by up to two percent annually in recent years. In 2022, its prices increased by four percent. “For the moment, we don’t see...
US News and World Report
IMF Concludes Mission on Ukraine, Urges Authorities to Avoid Eroding Tax Revenues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An IMF team held productive discussions with Ukrainian authorities this week and will work in coming weeks on their request for enhanced program monitoring in the wake of Russia's invasion, IMF mission chief Gavin Gray said on Friday. Gray said International Monetary Fund staff met for four days...
US News and World Report
Exxon Mobil Shares Surge to Record Intraday High
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling...
US News and World Report
Japan Ramps up Intervention Threats After Yen Slides Past Key 150 Level
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese policymakers made fresh threats of intervention on Thursday after the yen tumbled past the key psychological level of 150 to the dollar, keeping investors on high alert in case Tokyo steps into markets again to support the fragile currency. After the yen's first break beyond the symbolic...
US News and World Report
Chinese Capital Steps up COVID Measures as Cases Quadruple
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop COVID, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing. The city of 21 million people on Thursday...
US News and World Report
U.S. Sells Oil Reserves as Biden Tackles Pump Prices Ahead of Elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden...
US News and World Report
Biden, Battling High Gas Prices, Says U.S. Will Tap, Refill Oil Reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said Wednesday the United States will sell 15 million barrels from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) by the year's end and detailed a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop. Biden's plan is intended to add enough supply to prevent oil price...
US News and World Report
Russians Withdrew $7.5 Billion in Sept as They Left the Country - Central Bank
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday. On Sept. 21, President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Toyota Expects to Cut Full-Year Output Target Due to Chip Shortage
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output. The Japanese company has been under scrutiny over whether it...
US News and World Report
The Big Reveal: Xi Set to Introduce China's Next Standing Committee
BEIJING (Reuters) - Xi Jinping, poised to clinch a third five-year term as China's leader, will on Sunday preside over the most dramatic moment of the Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress and reveal the members of its elite Politburo Standing Committee. Xi's break with precedent to rule beyond a decade was...
US News and World Report
France's Macron: Sale of European Strategic Infrastructure to China Was an Error
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses. "We have made strategic errors in the past with the sale of infrastructures to China,"...
US News and World Report
EU Leaders Avoid Deep Rift on Gas Price Cap at Energy Summit
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Japanese Yen Jumps as Traders Suspect Intervention
TOKYO/LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Friday, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar. The yen rose as high as 144.50 per dollar on Friday, up more than 7...
US News and World Report
I Was Kicked and Punched at China's UK Consulate, Protester Says
LONDON (Reuters) -A man who was protesting outside a Chinese consulate in Britain said he was dragged inside the grounds by masked men, kicked and punched in an attack British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described on Wednesday as "unacceptable". China has disputed the account of events which took place during...
