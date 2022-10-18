The rising consciousness regarding physical appearance and the increasing focus on personal health are primarily driving the personal hygiene market growth. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global personal hygiene market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Personal hygiene refers to various practices that involve cleansing and grooming of several body parts to protect oneself from diseases caused by germs and viruses. It includes taking regular showers or baths, washing hands regularly, especially before handling food, washing and cutting hair, shaving, brushing teeth, trimming fingernails, and wearing clean clothing as standard personal hygiene habits. These practices are employed with the support of various personal care products such as hair care, deodorants, fragrances, razer, trimmers, skincare, hair care goods, sanitizers, and cosmetic products for the face and lips. Personal hygiene help improves immune systems, increase blow flow, reduce swelling and enhance self-esteem; therefore, hygienic practices are widely adopted across the globe.

