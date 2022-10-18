ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Adobe stock jumps on estimates for next year as strong dollar cuts into growth

For the 2023 fiscal year, Adobe called for $15.15 to $15.45 in adjusted earnings per share on $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion in revenue, while reaffirming guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, according to a statement. The forecast excludes impact from its planned $20 billion acquisition of design software startup Figma, which is expected to close in 2023. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected adjusted earnings of $15.53 per share on $19.82 billion in revenue.
NME

Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says

Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
AOL Corp

JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters. The new platform, Capital Connect, focuses on serving the financing needs of startups from their early stages, marking the ambition of...
US News and World Report

Vivendi to Go-Ahead With Editis Spin-Off, as Q3 Sales Edge Up

(Reuters) - French media company Vivendi on Thursday reported third quarter revenue growth of 0.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, and confirmed it was still planning to spin-off its publishing business Editis. "For Editis, the full project has been now sent to the antitrust commission, we...
Reuters

KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units

BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.
US News and World Report

Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth

ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
US News and World Report

Missouri Pulls $500 Million From BlackRock Over Asset Manager's ESG Push

(Reuters) -Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns. Several Republican-led states have sought to cut business ties with BlackRock over its ESG push,...
MISSOURI STATE
Motley Fool

Superb Capital Management Will Allow Bank of America to Keep Repurchasing Shares

Management expects repurchase activity to increase from here. This is a big accomplishment, given that the bank has had to build capital. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch

A brief history of activist investors in tech and the role they play

Activist investors — typically specialized hedge funds that buy significant minority stakes in publicly traded companies with the goal of changing how they’re run — have become more active within the tech sector in recent years. According to an analysis by Bloomberg Law, investor activists launched more campaigns in tech during Q2 2022 than in any other sector.
Business Insider

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
US News and World Report

Toyota Expects to Cut Full-Year Output Target Due to Chip Shortage

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output. The Japanese company has been under scrutiny over whether it...
getnews.info

Personal Hygiene Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Leading Companies and Forecast 2022-2027

The rising consciousness regarding physical appearance and the increasing focus on personal health are primarily driving the personal hygiene market growth. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global personal hygiene market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Personal hygiene refers to various practices that involve cleansing and grooming of several body parts to protect oneself from diseases caused by germs and viruses. It includes taking regular showers or baths, washing hands regularly, especially before handling food, washing and cutting hair, shaving, brushing teeth, trimming fingernails, and wearing clean clothing as standard personal hygiene habits. These practices are employed with the support of various personal care products such as hair care, deodorants, fragrances, razer, trimmers, skincare, hair care goods, sanitizers, and cosmetic products for the face and lips. Personal hygiene help improves immune systems, increase blow flow, reduce swelling and enhance self-esteem; therefore, hygienic practices are widely adopted across the globe.
Motley Fool

Why Boston Beer Popped on Friday

Boston Beer Company reversed its year-ago loss to beat earnings and report a profit Thursday evening. Management also narrowed its guidance for 2022 earnings, predicting a GAAP profit of as much as $8.39 per share. Assuming everything goes right and Boston Beer maxes out this year's earnings, the stock would...

