CNBC
Tesla shares slide after Q3 revenue miss, Bernstein says earnings call 'didn't sit well with us'
Shares of Tesla fell after the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter revenue that missed analyst estimates. In a note to investors, tech analyst Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein said Musk's performance on the earnings call "didn't sit well with us." The company said on its earnings call that, while it expects...
CNBC
Adobe stock jumps on estimates for next year as strong dollar cuts into growth
For the 2023 fiscal year, Adobe called for $15.15 to $15.45 in adjusted earnings per share on $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion in revenue, while reaffirming guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, according to a statement. The forecast excludes impact from its planned $20 billion acquisition of design software startup Figma, which is expected to close in 2023. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected adjusted earnings of $15.53 per share on $19.82 billion in revenue.
IBM expects to exceed annual revenue target on resilient cloud momentum
Oct 19 (Reuters) - IBM Corp (IBM.N) beat quarterly earnings estimates on Wednesday and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for the company's digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar.
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
AOL Corp
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters. The new platform, Capital Connect, focuses on serving the financing needs of startups from their early stages, marking the ambition of...
US News and World Report
Vivendi to Go-Ahead With Editis Spin-Off, as Q3 Sales Edge Up
(Reuters) - French media company Vivendi on Thursday reported third quarter revenue growth of 0.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, and confirmed it was still planning to spin-off its publishing business Editis. "For Editis, the full project has been now sent to the antitrust commission, we...
KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units
BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.
US News and World Report
Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth
ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
Intel's Mobileye seeks drastically lower $16 billion valuation in IPO
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings.
AmEx swipes down as loan-loss provisions eclipse upbeat profit view
Oct 21 (Reuters) - American Express' (AXP.N) higher-than-expected provisions in the third quarter cast a shadow over strong quarterly results and expectations of higher full-year profit, sending the company's shares down over 6% on Friday.
US News and World Report
Missouri Pulls $500 Million From BlackRock Over Asset Manager's ESG Push
(Reuters) -Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns. Several Republican-led states have sought to cut business ties with BlackRock over its ESG push,...
Motley Fool
Superb Capital Management Will Allow Bank of America to Keep Repurchasing Shares
Management expects repurchase activity to increase from here. This is a big accomplishment, given that the bank has had to build capital. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
A brief history of activist investors in tech and the role they play
Activist investors — typically specialized hedge funds that buy significant minority stakes in publicly traded companies with the goal of changing how they’re run — have become more active within the tech sector in recent years. According to an analysis by Bloomberg Law, investor activists launched more campaigns in tech during Q2 2022 than in any other sector.
Business Insider
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
US News and World Report
Toyota Expects to Cut Full-Year Output Target Due to Chip Shortage
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output. The Japanese company has been under scrutiny over whether it...
getnews.info
Personal Hygiene Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Leading Companies and Forecast 2022-2027
The rising consciousness regarding physical appearance and the increasing focus on personal health are primarily driving the personal hygiene market growth. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global personal hygiene market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Personal hygiene refers to various practices that involve cleansing and grooming of several body parts to protect oneself from diseases caused by germs and viruses. It includes taking regular showers or baths, washing hands regularly, especially before handling food, washing and cutting hair, shaving, brushing teeth, trimming fingernails, and wearing clean clothing as standard personal hygiene habits. These practices are employed with the support of various personal care products such as hair care, deodorants, fragrances, razer, trimmers, skincare, hair care goods, sanitizers, and cosmetic products for the face and lips. Personal hygiene help improves immune systems, increase blow flow, reduce swelling and enhance self-esteem; therefore, hygienic practices are widely adopted across the globe.
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
Schlumberger's third-quarter profit tops forecasts on increased drilling
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) reported its strongest adjusted profit since 2015 on Friday, with third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations as a surge in oil and gas prices led to more drilling activity.
Bank to start selling £80bn of UK government bonds from next month
Start date put back by a day to avoid clash with chancellor’s announcement of debt-cutting plan
Motley Fool
Why Boston Beer Popped on Friday
Boston Beer Company reversed its year-ago loss to beat earnings and report a profit Thursday evening. Management also narrowed its guidance for 2022 earnings, predicting a GAAP profit of as much as $8.39 per share. Assuming everything goes right and Boston Beer maxes out this year's earnings, the stock would...
