Read full article on original website
Related
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
US News and World Report
China's YMTC Asks Core U.S. Employees to Leave Due to Chip Export Restrictions -FT
(Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has asked its U.S. employees in core tech positions to leave, as the company rushes to comply with the new U.S export restrictions, Financial Times reported on Monday. It was unclear how many U.S. citizens and green card holders...
UK's Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson quits leadership race
British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after the dramatic decision by Boris Johnson to abandon an audacious political comeback. Onetime Johnson allies, such as interior minister Grant Shapps, switched to Sunak.
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
China's economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter but still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks
China economy grows 3.9 percent year-on-year in third quarter
China's economy grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to official data released Monday, beating forecasts a day after President Xi Jinping was re-elected to a historic third term as leader. But Monday's data, published six days later than scheduled, showed a slight rebound, with China posting growth higher than the 2.5 percent predicted by a panel of experts surveyed by AFP. It did, however, show a marked rise in unemployment from last month, a figure officials blamed on the pandemic.
US News and World Report
Brazilian Court Allows Paper Excellence to Conclude Acquisition of Eldorado
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters. Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that prevented...
US News and World Report
Newcrest Mining Reports Safety Incident at Canada Mine, Suspends Operations
(Reuters) -Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Monday it was investigating a "critical incident" involving a team member from its Brucejack mine in British Columbia, Canada. The individual belongs to its mining and development contractor for the project, Procon. Newcrest said it was working closely with Procon and the...
US News and World Report
Algeria Businesses Hope Gov't Will Stay the Course on Reforms
ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian businesses say they are starting to benefit from new rules to encourage investment and exports in one of the world's most closed economies, but they fear a petrodollar windfall could push the government back to its state-heavy model. Recent rules aimed at diversifying the economy to...
US News and World Report
Exxon Shares Surge to Record High on Strong Earnings Outlook
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling...
US News and World Report
Xi's Electric
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Chinese politics, Japanese policy. Remarkable developments on both fronts over the last 48 hours will be the talk of Asian trading floors on Monday - the former with longer-term economic consequences, and the latter potentially sparking more immediate market fireworks.
US News and World Report
Chinese Ex-President Hu Jintao Escorted Out of Party Congress
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday. Hu, 79, Xi Jinping's immediate predecessor, was seated to the left of Xi. He was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.
US News and World Report
Turkey Says Not Right for U.S. to Pressure Saudi Arabia Over Oil Output
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday it was not right for the United States to pressure Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ oil producers announced production cuts despite U.S. objections. "We see that a country has threatened Saudi Arabia, especially recently. This bullying is not correct," Cavusoglu...
Comments / 0