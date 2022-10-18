ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

FROST ADVISORY: Today will be cool and cloudy before temps dip tonight

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBnKt_0idFwJlO00

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will be mostly sunny, but much cooler, with highs only in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O22BV_0idFwJlO00

NEXT: The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Wednesday. It will be much cooler than normal for this time of year. It does turn milder come the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136F4B_0idFwJlO00

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High of 58.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPTwq_0idFwJlO00

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 56.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 59.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High of 66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j30Sy_0idFwJlO00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy