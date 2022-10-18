FROST ADVISORY: Today will be cool and cloudy before temps dip tonight

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says today will be mostly sunny, but much cooler, with highs only in the 50s.

NEXT: The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Wednesday. It will be much cooler than normal for this time of year. It does turn milder come the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High of 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 56.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 59.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High of 66.