James Thompson Jr. stepping up for injured defensive front

MADISON, Wis. — James Thompson Jr. has the role now that he put himself in position to have as a true freshman two years ago. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive end began the 2020 season with a spot in the Wisconsin Badgers' rotation and figured to see plenty of action early in his career. But his chance ended with a torn Achilles after one snap in his first career game.
Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit

Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
