MADISON, Wis. — James Thompson Jr. has the role now that he put himself in position to have as a true freshman two years ago. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive end began the 2020 season with a spot in the Wisconsin Badgers' rotation and figured to see plenty of action early in his career. But his chance ended with a torn Achilles after one snap in his first career game.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO