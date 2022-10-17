Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
gophersports.com
Gopher Gymnastics Unveils 2023 Schedule
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota gymnastics program's 2023 schedule features five home contests – including the Intrasquad meet on Dec. 23 – and six away meets. Times and complete broadcast information will be announced at a later date and the schedule is subject to change. "We...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Holds Day One Leads Over SMU
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota men's and women's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 in the CSCAA Poll, got off to strong starts in their two-day dual with SMU Thursday night at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Through one day of competition, the women are up 140-46, while...
gophersports.com
Gophers Welcome SMU for Home Opener
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota women's and men's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 in the CSCAA rankings, make their home debuts this week at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center as they welcome SMU in for a two-day meet. Action starts Thursday night at 5 p.m. and concludes...
gophersports.com
Top-Ranked Gophers Host No. 7 UND Oct. 21-22
MINNEAPOLIS - The top-ranked Minnesota men's hockey team is back on the ice Oct. 21-22 renewing a rivalry with No. 7 North Dakota at 3M Arena at Mariucci. It'll be the Golden Gophers first action in 13 days as the series begins Friday night at 7 p.m. and continues with the finale Saturday at 7 p.m.
gophersports.com
Gophers Host Purdue in Top-15 Primetime Matchup
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-6, 6-3 Big Ten) will return to Minneapolis this weekend for a primetime battle Saturday night vs. No. 12 Purdue (15-4, 6-3 Big Ten). BTN will provide television coverage for the match, which begins at 8 p.m. CT. Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Grace Loberg (analyst) will be on the call.
gophersports.com
Gophers Down Boilermakers at Home, 2-0
MINNEAPOLIS – A first half brace from junior Sophia Romine lifted the University of Minnesota soccer team over Purdue, 2-0, on Thursday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. With the win over the Boilermakers (3-10-3, 0-6-3 Big Ten), the Golden Gophers (8-7-2, 4-4-1 Big Ten) continue a four-game unbeaten...
gophersports.com
Zhu Named Big Ten Diver of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women's Diver of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday. Competing in the Gophers' season opener, Zhu swept both the 1- and 3-meter boards in Saturday's victories over Nebraska and South Dakota. Zhu was 11 points better...
gophersports.com
Gopher Wrestling Announces 2022-23 TV Schedule
MINNEAPOLIS - The Big Ten Conference announced the upcoming television schedule for the 2022-23 wrestling season on Thursday morning, as Minnesota will be featured in five nationally-televised broadcasts throughout the season. The remaining three conference duals, as well as two early-season non-conference contests will also be streamed on B1G+, rounding...
gophersports.com
Gophers Look to Keep it Rolling in Home-and-Home Series with the Huskies
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Golden Gopher women's hockey team looks to remain undefeated with a home-and-home series with St. Cloud State on the slate this weekend. The Gophers hit the road for their second away game of the season at 3:00 pm on Friday in St. Cloud before returning home for a 2:00 pm puck drop at Ridder Arena on Saturday.
gophersports.com
'U' Locks in for Sweep at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in three sets, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 13 kills and a career-high eight blocks while Naya Gros had six kills and eight blocks. Melani Shaffmaster paced the offense with 29 assists and 10 digs.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Closes Big Ten Regular Season Against Purdue, at Illinois
Minnesota faces Purdue at home, Illinois on the road in Big Ten finale. Minnesota (7-7-2, 3-4-1 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (3-9-3, 0-5-3 Big Ten) Location: Minneapolis, Minn. Minnesota (7-7-2, 3-4-1 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (7-7-2, 2-5-1 Big Ten) Date: Sunday, Oct. 23. Time: 1:00 p.m. CT. Location: Champaign, Ill. Site:...
