MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Golden Gopher women's hockey team looks to remain undefeated with a home-and-home series with St. Cloud State on the slate this weekend. The Gophers hit the road for their second away game of the season at 3:00 pm on Friday in St. Cloud before returning home for a 2:00 pm puck drop at Ridder Arena on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO