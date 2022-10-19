Polls close in second primary for Bridgeport's 127th District State House race

Tuesday was Primary Day in Bridgeport again in the 127th District State House race following a judge's ruling.

A judge ordered a new Democratic primary between the incumbent state Rep. Jack Hennessy and his challenger, City Councilman Marcus Brown.

In the original primary held on Aug. 9, incumbent Jack Hennessy was challenging the results of a second recount on Aug. 29 that declared Brown the winner by two votes.

Earlier in the month, Judge Barry Stevens ordered that a new primary election be held.

Judge Stevens says the mistakes in the vote count have left his court unable to determine the results of the original primary.

Campaign workers Tuesday said turnout seemed to be a bit higher than it was in August.

"When you go through a process like that like a court case that the city went through and this is just only recently, I think it reinforces in the minds of the workers there the things they have to do because this is what can happen," said Mayor Joe Ganim.

The previous razor-thin primary result was thrown out by a judge due to questions about absentee ballots.

"Often times we see more mistakes in absentee balloting which if you look at what happened a few weeks ago that was really what it came down to," said associate professor of politics at Fairfield University Gayle Alberda.

Eliminating those issues is key, according to Alberda.

"I think what is important is that the guidelines that the state lays out are followed if they do that and they are applied every right," said Alberda. "They are going to have an election that is perceived as legitimate, and the outcome is accepted."