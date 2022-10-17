ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works

A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Chalkbeat

How student loan borrowers can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness

Student loan borrowers across the country will have until December 2023 to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness from the federal government. The Biden administration has rolled out “a short and simple” online application that borrowers can fill out on their phone or computer. The one-time maneuver by President Joe Biden is meant to help address the student debt crisis that has ballooned to over $1.7 trillion. Biden plans to cancel...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fortune

Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.

It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Student loan forgiveness application website is now live

By COLLIN BINKLEY and SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated PressWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend.He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, "beta launch" version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications "without a glitch or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE

