8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works
A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
How student loan borrowers can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness
Student loan borrowers across the country will have until December 2023 to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness from the federal government. The Biden administration has rolled out “a short and simple” online application that borrowers can fill out on their phone or computer. The one-time maneuver by President Joe Biden is meant to help address the student debt crisis that has ballooned to over $1.7 trillion. Biden plans to cancel...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed
The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, unveiled to great fanfare in August, has run into some bumps getting up and running -- including multiple lawsuits that aim to...
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
"It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.
The White House just gave us a first look at the student loan forgiveness application
The White House released a preview of the application for federal student loan debt that is due to be officially released later this month. After a long wait and multiple delays, the White House released a preview of the application for federal student loan debt that is due to be officially released later this month.
Federal student loan forgiveness plan opens a faster repayment path for 23 million college tuition borrowers.
The latest news on student loan debt cancellation from the White House will directly impact up to 43 million Americans. President Biden has promised to cancel $10,000 in student debt for many borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
By COLLIN BINKLEY and SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated PressWASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend.He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, "beta launch" version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications "without a glitch or...
Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting
Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
Education Department could flag up to 5 million student loan relief applications for review — what to do if yours is among them
Between 1 million and 5 million student loan borrowers who apply for forgiveness may be asked to provide additional information to verify their eligibility. Here's what you need to know if that happens to you. The U.S. Department of Education's application for student loan forgiveness, which officially went live earlier...
