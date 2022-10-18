Read full article on original website
Beta blockers may reduce mortality in patients with heart disease and dementia
The use of beta blockers may offer protection against adverse health outcomes in patients diagnosed with both heart disease and dementia, according to a new study. Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is a key public health issue and is linked to high morbidity and mortality. The researchers aimed to investigate the use of beta blockers, which are used to reduce blood pressure and treat heart conditions, in patients who most commonly have this diagnosis.
Seniors need 5+ hours of nightly sleep to prevent chronic disease, 25-year study suggests
Five hours or less of sleep each night is a recipe for multimorbidity in seniors, say the authors of a new study. Investigators examined sleep duration and its impact on health in more than 7,000 adults in the Whitehall II cohort study. At 50, 60 and 70 years specifically, researchers...
Exercise tied to improved cognition in stroke survivors
Exercise significantly improves clinical measures of cognitive function in adults who have experienced a stroke, a new study finds. Stroke survivors not only have twice the risk for dementia, but stroke-related cognitive decline can reduce functional independence and lead to reduced quality of life, according to the researchers. Interventions may help to increase brain function and even help prevent dementia, they added.
Study: Long COVID fuels increase in post-acute healthcare encounters
The burden of long COVID is evident in increased healthcare use, including long-term care facility stays, starting two months after a patient tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, a new study finds. Investigators analyzed public data from Ontario, Canada, on the rate of healthcare encounters post-COVID-19 infection. Comparisons were made between matched...
Study aims to blunt staff burnout, make emotional well-being essential for staff health, resident care, and employee retention
Creating and continuing a culture of well-being and mental health care for nursing home staff is a powerful tool for not only helping residents but attracting and retaining employees, says the National Academy of Medicine in the National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being it released Tuesday. The plan was sparked...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases The post Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose appeared first on KESQ.
Shingrix shingles vaccine protects seniors for 10 years, new data show
Adults aged 50 and older are protected against shingles (herpes zoster) for at least 10 years after receiving the vaccine Shingrix, according to new data from drugmaker GSK. Interim data from ongoing clinical trials demonstrated overall efficacy of more than 80% over a follow-up period of approximately six to 10 years after initial vaccination, GSK reported. Efficacy results were similar to those in earlier trials, but with evidence of longer duration. There were no new safety concerns during that time, the company added.
Value different things, ask different questions to improve quality, say Moving Forward committee members
DENVER – One of the key changes to improving the quality of care in nursing homes is shifting the focus on what’s measured, said two Moving Forward Nursing Home Quality Coalition committee members Tuesday at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo. Four members of the seven committees of...
Trauma care, drug-reduction prove ‘scary’ tasks as guidance deadline approaches
As staff at skilled nursing facilities scramble to comply with hundreds of pages of interpretive guidance that kicks in Monday, experts warned that one major emphasis should be on meeting new standards for Trauma-informed care. Guidance that surveyors will use to enforce the Rules of Participation requires a deep dive...
Nursing facilities – A medical crisis in need of a prescription
Nursing facilities have evolved from rest homes to medical facilities over the last 20 years. Patients are sicker, older, have more medical comorbidities and are frailer. They require more assistance with activities associated with daily living and have much greater rates of cognitive impairment. People over 85 are the most rapidly expanding demographic, and the elderly segment of the American population is expected to double in 2030 from 2010.
