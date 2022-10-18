ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
McKnight's

Beta blockers may reduce mortality in patients with heart disease and dementia

The use of beta blockers may offer protection against adverse health outcomes in patients diagnosed with both heart disease and dementia, according to a new study. Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is a key public health issue and is linked to high morbidity and mortality. The researchers aimed to investigate the use of beta blockers, which are used to reduce blood pressure and treat heart conditions, in patients who most commonly have this diagnosis.
McKnight's

Exercise tied to improved cognition in stroke survivors

Exercise significantly improves clinical measures of cognitive function in adults who have experienced a stroke, a new study finds. Stroke survivors not only have twice the risk for dementia, but stroke-related cognitive decline can reduce functional independence and lead to reduced quality of life, according to the researchers. Interventions may help to increase brain function and even help prevent dementia, they added.
McKnight's

Study: Long COVID fuels increase in post-acute healthcare encounters

The burden of long COVID is evident in increased healthcare use, including long-term care facility stays, starting two months after a patient tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, a new study finds. Investigators analyzed public data from Ontario, Canada, on the rate of healthcare encounters post-COVID-19 infection. Comparisons were made between matched...
KESQ News Channel 3

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases The post Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose appeared first on KESQ.
McKnight's

Shingrix shingles vaccine protects seniors for 10 years, new data show

Adults aged 50 and older are protected against shingles (herpes zoster) for at least 10 years after receiving the vaccine Shingrix, according to new data from drugmaker GSK. Interim data from ongoing clinical trials demonstrated overall efficacy of more than 80% over a follow-up period of approximately six to 10 years after initial vaccination, GSK reported. Efficacy results were similar to those in earlier trials, but with evidence of longer duration. There were no new safety concerns during that time, the company added.
McKnight's

Trauma care, drug-reduction prove ‘scary’ tasks as guidance deadline approaches

As staff at skilled nursing facilities scramble to comply with hundreds of pages of interpretive guidance that kicks in Monday, experts warned that one major emphasis should be on meeting new standards for Trauma-informed care. Guidance that surveyors will use to enforce the Rules of Participation requires a deep dive...
McKnight's

Nursing facilities – A medical crisis in need of a prescription

Nursing facilities have evolved from rest homes to medical facilities over the last 20 years. Patients are sicker, older, have more medical comorbidities and are frailer. They require more assistance with activities associated with daily living and have much greater rates of cognitive impairment. People over 85 are the most rapidly expanding demographic, and the elderly segment of the American population is expected to double in 2030 from 2010.

Comments / 0

Community Policy