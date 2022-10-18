Adults aged 50 and older are protected against shingles (herpes zoster) for at least 10 years after receiving the vaccine Shingrix, according to new data from drugmaker GSK. Interim data from ongoing clinical trials demonstrated overall efficacy of more than 80% over a follow-up period of approximately six to 10 years after initial vaccination, GSK reported. Efficacy results were similar to those in earlier trials, but with evidence of longer duration. There were no new safety concerns during that time, the company added.

