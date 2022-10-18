Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
What Every Caregiver Should Know About Hospital Delirium
Delirium is a temporary but serious condition that causes sudden confusion, emotional disturbances, and unusual behavior. When it occurs in a hospital setting, such as the emergency department (ED) or the intensive care unit (ICU), it is known as hospital-acquired or hospital-induced delirium. Hospital delirium is common in older adults....
MedicalXpress
COVID study shows children's mental health tied to mothers'
Parenting is hard, and COVID-19 added many new layers of difficulty to an already herculean job. A new study highlights how maternal mental health—and a mother's own adverse childhood experiences—impacted children's mental health during the pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "As COVID...
MedicalXpress
For Alzheimer's patients, a controversial drug brings hope
At 53, Michele Hall was at the height of her legal career. She'd just sent her three kids to college. She had decades ahead with her husband Doug—after nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple looked forward to celebrating 30 more. Then came the shocking diagnosis. Michele had Alzheimer's...
MedicalXpress
Frailty, dementia raise mortality risk for older Americans after surgery
In the first study of its kind, Yale researchers found striking differences in the mortality rate of older Americans within a year of having major surgery. These differences were particularly pronounced for geriatric-specific conditions such as frailty or dementia. The findings, published Oct. 19 in the journal JAMA Surgery, have...
McKnight's
Beta blockers may reduce mortality in patients with heart disease and dementia
The use of beta blockers may offer protection against adverse health outcomes in patients diagnosed with both heart disease and dementia, according to a new study. Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is a key public health issue and is linked to high morbidity and mortality. The researchers aimed to investigate the use of beta blockers, which are used to reduce blood pressure and treat heart conditions, in patients who most commonly have this diagnosis.
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Vice
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies
If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
McKnight's
Frailty and dementia a big factor in seniors’ one-year surgery outcomes: study
Frailty and dementia appear to have an outsized effect on one-year mortality after major surgery, a first-of-its-kind study reveals. The results highlight the importance of geriatric conditions as a factor in surgical prognosis, the researchers say. Investigators from Yale University analyzed outcomes following 1,193 major surgeries in 992 U.S. community-living...
McKnight's
Seniors need 5+ hours of nightly sleep to prevent chronic disease, 25-year study suggests
Five hours or less of sleep each night is a recipe for multimorbidity in seniors, say the authors of a new study. Investigators examined sleep duration and its impact on health in more than 7,000 adults in the Whitehall II cohort study. At 50, 60 and 70 years specifically, researchers...
McKnight's
Trauma care, drug-reduction prove ‘scary’ tasks as guidance deadline approaches
As staff at skilled nursing facilities scramble to comply with hundreds of pages of interpretive guidance that kicks in Monday, experts warned that one major emphasis should be on meeting new standards for Trauma-informed care. Guidance that surveyors will use to enforce the Rules of Participation requires a deep dive...
Nursing Times
Consensus document: Transforming leg ulcer care
Lower-leg ulceration affects around 2% of UK adults, with over 1 million people living with leg wounds that can leave them in pain, immobile and socially isolated. Most leg ulcers – around 81% – are caused by venous disease. Risk factors include increasing age, being overweight, occupational risk such as prolonged standing or sitting, smoking and pregnancy.
Baby deaths: 45 infants may have lived with better care – report
Up to 45 babies would most likely survived if they had received good care at an NHS trust, an inquiry has found.Infants died while others were left badly hurt as a result of failings at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.Mothers were also left injured and some were blamed for what happened to them in the latest maternity scandal to hit the NHS.Dr Bill Kirkup, chairman of the independent inquiry into the trust, one of the biggest in England, said his panel heard “harrowing” accounts from families receiving “suboptimal” care.“An overriding theme, raised us with time and time again,...
aao.org
Week in review: Predicting Alzheimer’s disease, anesthesia for cataract surgery, residents taking parental leave
Cataract/Anterior Segment, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Retinal photographs may be able to predict Alzheimer’s disease, according to a multinational group of investigators who conducted a retrospective study with the aim of developing, testing, and validating a deep-learning predictive model for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) based on retinal photographs. The datasets included 5598 images from people with AD and 7351 images from people without AD. Both unilateral and bilateral models were better than 83% accurate in distinguishing between those with and without AD-related dementia. Accuracy was maintained when the models factored in gender, age, and the presence of diabetes and/or hypertension. The investigators conclude that this study “provides a unique and generalizable model that could be used in community settings to screen for Alzheimer’s disease.” Lancet Digital Health.
McKnight's
Worry over nursing standards increases, but hope emerges in new survey
Concerns about staffing during COVID surges have dropped, but nurse leaders are becoming more worried about the ability to maintain standards of care, a new survey shows. A longitudinal study conducted in August and published this month by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership focuses on new data and major shifts that have occurred in healthcare since the second of four similar surveys conducted in February 2021. The other longitudinal surveys, all conducted in conjunction with Joslin Insight, were in July 2020, August 2021, and August 2022.
A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity
The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
McKnight's
Need a PDPM boost? A new study points to physiatrists for $34,000 monthly kick
DENVER — Physiatrists, doctors trained in rehab but rarely used in long-term care, can help skilled nursing facilities more accurately capture reimbursement under the Patient Driven Payment Model, a leading payment consultant said Tuesday. Adding specially trained doctors to rehab, pain management and other efforts could boost outcomes and...
McKnight's
Study: Long COVID fuels increase in post-acute healthcare encounters
The burden of long COVID is evident in increased healthcare use, including long-term care facility stays, starting two months after a patient tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, a new study finds. Investigators analyzed public data from Ontario, Canada, on the rate of healthcare encounters post-COVID-19 infection. Comparisons were made between matched...
Cardiac care is affected by provider racism, study finds
Black patients were less likely to be referred for and receive heart pumps and transplants than white patients, according to a new study. Why it matters: It's another sign of systemic bias within the health system that could limit access to lifesaving care for vulnerable populations. "We need to acknowledge...
osfhealthcare.org
While a small amount of women will choose a C-section long before birth, health care providers prefer to perform them only when medically necessary.
“If you’re ever gonna find a silver lining, it’s gotta be a cloudy day.”. In July 2020, the Bement, Illinois, woman gave birth to her first child, Adalyn, via Cesarean section (commonly known as C-Section). Long story short, it did not go well. “I was in a lot...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Comments / 0