Related
tipranks.com
British stock market today, October 20 – what you need to know
A more downbeat day as political turmoil continues to grip Britain. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.17% and the FTSE 250 closed down 1.61% as fears over surging inflation once again gripped markets. Soaring food prices have driven inflation in the UK to a new 40-year-high in September – the...
tipranks.com
Moderna’s Omicron booster has superior antibody response v. spikevax prototype
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that thebivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants."Our bivalent boosters continue to demonstrate a strong, enduring response to COVID-19 variants of concern," said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Clinical trial data now indicates that the superior immune response produced by our bivalent booster has durability for at least three months. As COVID-19 remains a global threat and a leading cause of death globally, this is an encouraging development, showing that a bivalent booster dose will offer important protection leading into the winter months."
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Parkland Stock (TSE:PKI) is Falling Today
Parkland Corporation is selling off today after announcing that its Q3-2022 results will come in lower than expected. Nonetheless, things are expected to get better in Q4, and analysts remain optimistic. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI), a distributor of fuels and lubricants, is selling off today after updating investors about its...
tipranks.com
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
tipranks.com
Interactive Brokers Stock (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Up Today; Here’s Why
Interactive Brokers is higher today on the strength of huge gains in earnings. However, a closer look at those gains suggests that they might not be all that sustainable. Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) isn’t exactly a household name—outside of some households, that is—but it made terrific headway this morning. Leading the charge for Interactive Brokers’ gain were gains on two fronts. First, there was the respectable, if somewhat minor, gain of 3% in commission revenue for the quarter. Second, there was the massive gain in net interest income, which was up a hefty 73%.
tipranks.com
Should You Buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock (NYSE: ZIM) for Its Dividend?
Investors may want to pile up on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock ahead of its Q4 dividend, which could be as high as 50% of its net income. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) are trading higher so far today. However, the stock has lost more than 17% of its market capitalization over the past month due to weak demand and a drop in pricing. Investors may want to take a position in the stock, especially to make the most of the potentially higher Q4 dividend payout.
tipranks.com
Check Out These 2 Stocks With 45+ Years of Dividend Growth: CLX and KMB
The Clorox Company and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are two consumer defensive stocks that feature exceptional dividend growth track records. However, future dividend hikes should be uninspiring, as earnings have remained stagnated for years. The two stocks face serious valuation compression risks as well. Lately, I have been sharing investment ideas that...
tipranks.com
Microsoft Stock: Despite Mounting Headwinds, Still a ‘Top Idea,’ Says Morgan Stanley
Earnings season is upon us once again and after the market closes next Tuesday (October 25), Microsoft (MSFT) will deliver its fiscal year 2023 first-quarter results (1QFY23). Against a backdrop of moderating IT budget growth expectations, an adverse FX environment and a weak PC market, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss says it’s hardly surprising investors are worried about the broader impact these elements could have on Microsoft’s results and guidance.
tipranks.com
SOBR Safe Climbs on Key Order Win
Alcohol screening solutions provider SOBR Safe’s (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is rising today after it announced that a commercial construction company is utilizing SOBR’s alcohol screening solution across multiple locations. The annual cost of alcohol abuse is about $249 billion in the U.S. This win further validates SOBR Safe’s sales...
tipranks.com
Down Over 48%; Should You Bet on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Now?
Adobe reiterated the Q4 outlook and provided preliminary Fiscal 2023 guidance. However, macro uncertainty and currency headwinds could continue to pose challenges. Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock is under pressure due to macro uncertainty, currency headwinds, and fear of dilution from the Figma deal. Despite challenges, ADBE reiterated its Q4 guidance, which is encouraging. However, near-term headwinds could continue to limit the upside in Adobe stock.
tipranks.com
Energise your portfolio with these two British utility stocks tipped by top analysts
UK-based utility stocks enjoy wide coverage from analysts. Here are two such stocks and the analysts favouring them. UK-based utility companies Centrica (GB:CNA) and Drax Group (GB:DRX) are known for their steady price appreciation and regular dividends – and even in tough economic times, these two companies deliver. For...
tipranks.com
As inflation soars, here’s two London-listed stocks to see you through troubled times
Here are two UK stocks for your portfolio that could beat inflation (and help protect your wealth). With inflation rocketing in the UK, investors need solid choices to see them through the turbulence – so we’ve used TipRanks’ tools to highlight two solid British choices tipped by top analysts.
tipranks.com
Here are 2 Speculative Tech Stocks to Gamble On
Throughout the market selloff of 2022, tech stocks represented one of the hardest-hit segments. However, the red ink also presents potential high-risk, high-reward opportunities in fundamentally compelling ideas. Following the onset of the pandemic, most tech stocks not directly related to mitigating the pandemic tumbled due to deflationary pressures. However,...
tipranks.com
Does Wall Street Expect AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock to Rebound Amid Multiple Headwinds?
AMD shares have tanked amid a broader tech sell-off and growing concerns about the demand for semiconductors amid a tough macro backdrop. Wall Street analysts are cautious due to near-term headwinds, but many continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. Shares of chip giant Advanced Micro Devices...
tipranks.com
Catch These Dividend Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
Investors interested in dividend stocks still have a chance to buy these five stocks before their ex-dividend date. As a bonus, all of these stocks are at or near their 52-week lows, so you could nab them at a bargain price. Here’s the full list:. Procter & Gamble (PG)
tipranks.com
Know Who To Trust: These Analysts Boast a 100% Success Rate on UEC, COP and BYND Stocks
Here are three stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% success rate on their recommendations on three stocks: Canadian uranium mining and exploration company Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC), global oil and gas company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).
tipranks.com
Can Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares keep rising, after surging over 320% this year?
Whitehaven stock remains favoured by most analysts, according to TipRanks insights. The company hopes its production will recover for the rest of FY23, after a setback in the September quarter. Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares have been an investor favourite amid the volatile market; surging more than 320% year-to-date. Even after...
tipranks.com
This is Why Robert Half Stock (NYSE:RHI) is Down Today
Shares of staffing company Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are down almost 10% today after a downgrade from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Analyst Andrew Steinerman cited the company’s exposure to small and medium-sized clients, which he believes are more certain to economic uncertainties. As a result, he placed a Hold rating on the stock.
tipranks.com
Biohaven Surges After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) surged in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of the public offering of 25 million of its common stock, at a price of $10.50 per share. Biohaven has granted the underwriters of the public offering a 30-day option to...
tipranks.com
‘We Are Seeing Very Attractive Valuations’: Billionaire Dan Loeb Likes These 2 Stocks in Particular
Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management.
