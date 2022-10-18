Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Spooks Druski By Turning Into A 'Super Gremlin' During Instagram Live
Kodak Black had some fun with Druski on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (October 18), and the comedian wasn’t too fond of what was happening. Druski played the role of the shady CEO of his fictional record label, Coulda Been Records, and was on the hunt for new talent to add to his roster.
WDW News Today
Criticism Floods Japanese Social Media Over Risqué Halloween Costumes at Universal Studios Japan
News outlets across Japan are reporting on a swirl of controversy across Instagram and Twitter today regarding one group’s risqué cosplay during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan. The since-deleted post which sparked this debate was originally posted by Instagram user @yuika.nyan, and archived by Twitter user...
Paris Hilton Is Red Hot In Sparkling Plunging Dress After Appearance On Meghan Markle’s Podcast
Paris Hilton looked stunning as she promoted her new perfume, Ruby Rush, in India on Thursday, Oct. 20. As seen in the below photo from her event, Paris, 41, dressed with India’s conservative taste in mind and wore a red maxi dress that covered her legs. The dress featured beautiful gold, green, white, and blue beading and she paired it with just as extravagant jewelry. In Paris fashion, she showed a little bit of skin via the dress’ plunging neckline. The reality star and DJ completed her look with sparkling gold gloves and wore her long, blonde hair in very loose curls.
wmagazine.com
The Eternal Charm of Charo
The musician, icon, and world-famous “cuchi-cuchi” girl on how she’s deftly managed male egos for decades. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
thehypemagazine.com
The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation Soundtrack Brings Houston Legends Together For a Historic Street Anthem
8 Queens Film & Media Productions, 7 Kings Entertainment, & Wreckshop Records crafted The Great Collaboration soundtrack for the sequel film The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation. Their first single, “Gangsta,” will feature appearances from Propain, Slim Thug, OTB Fast Lane, and Boston George. This alliance has never been done before and is epic for the “South.”
Larry June brings signature street hits, catchphrases and lifestyle tips for the ACL masses
Larry June turned the Honda stage into a spaceship on a blade, with the San Francisco rapper bringing his undeniable West Coast aura and signature street hits to the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Despite the relatively light Honda stage crowd, the San Francisco rapper had energy fit for thousands,...
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with Celebrated Journalist Touré
Live Session with best-selling author, writer, and podcaster, Touré (@toureshow) regarding his new show Masters of The Game on Byron Allen’s, theGrio. He is also well known for his work on “The Cycle” on MSNBC, “Hip Hop Shop” on Fuse, “The Black Carpet” on BET, “I’ll Try Anything Once” on Treasure HD, and “Spoke N Heard” on MTV, and as the FIRST Pop Culture correspondent on CNN. Touré is also a frequent contributor at The Daily Beast and serves on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Charlena the Soulfulpsalmist
What else can bring you closer the gates of heaven than the musical inspirations of an artist whose lyrics surpasses the towering expectations of an audience that was once filled with the awes of the vocals from our past? Through her journey into the valleys of dry bones, she will go forth into a nation that knows her not and the nations from beyond will seek her out because of a thirst for the Lord God himself. Her vocals shall be wise as a serpent and true as the word. While enjoying the sounds of praise you find an artist who has once shared the light of the stars with such captivating artist as… Jasper Williams Jr., James Bignon, Dottie People, Babbie Mason, Regina Belle, Zenobia White, Armintha Williams, Terry Cummings, Canton Jones, Hank Stewart II, Derrick Starks, Just Lolita, Melvin Miller, Art Blakley, Antonio Allen, The Zapp Band, and the list flows on just like the sounds of her heart? With the talent of planting seeds into fertile hearts and grasping the confused and then taking a turn around to catch the tears of those lost, crying out to be found.
Post Malone Suffers Yet Another Concert Injury on Stage
Post Malone isn't having very good luck on his Twelve Carat Tour. The "Circles" singer twisted his ankle during his show in Atlanta this past Wednesday, Oct. 19, when he tripped on a pyrotechnic hole in the floor. One audience member uploaded a close-up of the incident on TikTok, where...
Complex
Future Parties With Models in New Video for “Massaging Me”
Future has given his single “Massaging Me” the visual treatment, dropping a disorienting new music video off his latest album I Never Liked You. The visual follows King Pluto as he loiters around a blue and red-tinted room filled to the brim with beautiful women, all while he raps the song’s signature hook about getting massaged because he’s getting “consistent” millions.
anothermag.com
Bōsōzoku: The Rebellious Film Legacy of Japan’s Unruly Biker Gangs
Revving engines and rebellious attitudes are hallmarks of any decent motor-fetishising counter-culture. But in mid-20th-century Japan – a nation steeped in the lore of samurai warrior philosophies and renowned (at the time) for industrial and technological advancement – a subculture of biker gangs became so vividly disruptive that they were allegedly the country’s number one source of juvenile delinquency. The press dubbed them bōsōzoku (literally “running-out-of-control tribes”), and their wild legacy would inspire all kinds of vibrant visual media across the decades.
Shakira & Ozuna release ‘Monotonía’ single and music video
Shakira’s awaited new single, “Monotonía” dropped late Wednesday. The song is accompanied by a music video, which features Ozuna and her bleeding heart. Shakira teased the release of her new song and clip over the past couple of weeks, including videos of herself singing the opening lyrics and a trailer for it, featuring the opening minutes, where she’s seen buying snacks at the grocery store, as her hit song “Te Felicito” plays in the background. The rest of the video continues to show her in the supermarket, only to have run into Ozuna, embodying an ex, and have him blast off her heart with a bazooka. The allusions to her split from Gerard Piqué are not subtle.
thehypemagazine.com
Grammy nominees, Stellar Awards winners and national artists to perform at The Spin Awards 2022
The Spin Awards (TSA) are set to take place in the Atlanta, Georgia area and is the biggest weekend in Christian Gospel radio. With Bryant Scott, President of Tyscot Records, the oldest International Black owned record label presenting a workshop during the TSA Weekend Experience performances by Grammy Nominees, Canton Jones and Bishop Cortez Vaughn, along with Stellar Awards winner, Emcee N.I.C.E. 2 amazing free events.
Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More
Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.
Watch the Resident Evil showcase here
Time for a look at Resident Evil 4 Remake and the RE Village DLC.
BBC
A peek inside the world of webcam translators
Webcam performers have long maintained attention in the media as more women take agency of their bodies and business, but aspects of their world largely remain hidden, particularly the women supporting the performers behind the scene. A very active market of this secret world of web-camming thrives in Novosibirsk, a...
Comments / 0