New Mini Moke Goes On Sale In The USA As Upmarket Electric Car
Moke International (MI) arrived on the scene in 2013, breathing new life into Sir Alec Issigonis' Mini-based military vehicle. The first batch was launched in Australia, and in later years, MI started targeting the ultra-rich in Europe. Now it's returning to the USA, 40 years after the original Moke was...
CNBC
Rolls-Royce says it already has hundreds of U.S. orders for its $413,000 Spectre electric vehicle
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told CNBC the buyers visited the company's headquarters in England to get a sneak peak at the Spectre. The company's first electric vehicle was publicly revealed Tuesday and comes starting price tag of $413,000. General Motors this week unveiled its Celestiq electric vehicle, which starts at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
New $2.2MM Pininfarina Battista hypercar with four liquid-cooled motors & 1,900 horsepower reaches first U.S. customers
THE first US deliveries for the shockingly fast $2.2M Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar have been made. Both models, a built-to-order Battista and an ultra-rare Battista Anniversario, were shipped from Italy to a single wealthy owner. Eye-popping specs defining the Pininfarina Battista’s performance include 1,900 horsepower, a 210mph top speed, and...
Autoblog
Rolls-Royce Spectre revealed — its first-ever, 577-horsepower electric car
Next year, Rolls-Royce plans to deliver its first EV: Spectre. Teased more than a year ago, this new EV will be the first battery-powered model from Rolls-Royce (but not its last) as the company turns the page to what CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös called "the start of a bold new chapter" for the show-stopping British marque. While the Spectre is not yet ready for prime time, the new battery-powered coupe has reached the point where Rolls-Royce is comfortable sharing it with the world as its engineers work to hammer out the details.
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Custom Snags Medium Van Of The Year Award
The UK publication Parkers has been handing out its latest automobile of the year awards for each category, and thus far, The Blue Oval has fared quite well, with the Ford Puma winning Small Family Car of the Year for the third year in a row and the E-Transit taking home Van of the Year honors as well. Now, the best-selling Ford Transit Custom has joined those other models by earning the title of Medium Van of the Year, fresh off a lineup expansion and being named Autocar‘s Most Practical Vehicle of 2021.
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Ex-Military Pilots Due $271k Annually To Teach The Secret To Take Down Western War Planes To The Chinese Armed Forces
Officials have recently reported that China has recruited ex-military fighter pilots from the UK. It is stated that China seeks to "enhance [its] military knowledge and capability." So far, dozens of UK ex-pilots have been hired "to teach the Chinese armed forces to take down Western war planes and helicopters." [i]
Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials
Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
Hermès Plans to Raise Prices Up to 10 Percent Next Year
Hermès fans, gird your wallets: the brand is about to increase its prices. On Thursday, the beloved French luxury goods maker announced plans to hike its prices by five to 10 percent in 2023. In an interview with Reuters, Eric du Halgouet, Hermès’s executive vice president, cited increased costs and currency movements as reasons for the move, as well as a sales spike during its third quarter. Hermès devotees may not be surprised: the brand has increased its prices by up to two percent annually in recent years. In 2022, its prices increased by four percent. “For the moment, we don’t see...
RideApart
Kymco Introduces Racing S150 Commuter Scooter In Japan
Kymco is a Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer that has gained popularity all over the world particularly because of its scooters. The brand has always been a value-focused company, offering affordable scooters and motorcycles that compete with industry giants from Japan and Europe. In recent years, the company’s maxi-scooter range has gained popularity. However, it hasn’t forgotten its commuter-focused origins.
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
CNET
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Is American Luxury, Exemplified
The Celestiq uses GM's Ultium battery-electric platform, which already underpins a couple models and will be used on many more EVs to come. A pair of electric motors, one at each end, combine for a net 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, enough to send this large luxo-barge to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.
techeblog.com
Transparent Wood is 5-Times More Efficient Than Glass, Could One Day Replace Plastics
LG’s transparent OLED shelf is nice to have around the house, but transparent wood composites may be a game changer for making car windshields, see-through packaging and even biomedical devices. In addition to being cost-efficient to manufacture, it’s reportedly 5-times more efficient than glass, resulting in significant energy cost savings.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
There’s lithium in them thar hills – but fears grow over US ‘white gold’ boom
The treasured mineral is critical for electric vehicles and could help slow global heating, but locals worry about the harmful extraction near tribal land
