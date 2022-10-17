ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

CSU, CMSD to Receive 2022 Schwartz Urban Education Impact Award

CLEVELAND (October 20, 2022)-The Council of the Great City Colleges of Education has announced that Cleveland State University (CSU) and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) have been selected to receive the 2022 Dr. Shirley S. Schwartz Urban Education Impact Award for their Cleveland Teaching Fellowship—which seeks to create a diverse pipeline of strong teacher candidates committed to urban education.
"What's Next" Answered at CSU Career/Internship Expo

College students always want the answer to question, “What’s next?” Last week, the Student Services Center of the Monte Ahuja College of Business gave them dozens of answers to the question. Since 2014, the College of Business has hosted a semiannual Career & Internship Expo for undergrads...
“Why Cleveland State?” from an International Grad Student's POV

Cleveland State University takes great pride in having students studying here from all over the world. CSU’s foreign students excel in their academic subjects, make significant contributions to research and innovation, and foster a varied and welcoming community in our city. International students have a wide range of needs...
