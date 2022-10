The Philadelphia Eagles could finish the season undefeated. honestly. When you glance at their schedule, you think, wow, this isn’t so bad. That’s because it isn’t. The Eagles are off to their best start since 2004, and it could be even better, honestly, as I haven’t checked yet when the last time the Eagles started 6-0. I do know, though, that the last time they started 4-0 was in 2004, just 18 years ago.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO