AMC Madison 6, which opened to much fanfare in 2007 as Sundance Cinemas 608, will close at the end of December, Hilldale officials confirmed Thursday. “Hilldale has enjoyed being home to AMC theaters for many years, however, they have made the decision to not renew their lease and will be closing at the end of 2022,” Hilldale public relations director Kate Hagen said in a statement Thursday. “Planning for the space is in full motion and we are looking forward to sharing the vision of the next phase of Hilldale soon.”

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO