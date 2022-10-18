ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

James Thompson Jr. stepping up for injured defensive front

MADISON, Wis. — James Thompson Jr. has the role now that he put himself in position to have as a true freshman two years ago. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive end began the 2020 season with a spot in the Wisconsin Badgers' rotation and figured to see plenty of action early in his career. But his chance ended with a torn Achilles after one snap in his first career game.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Brakebush wins 2022 Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in “Large” category

Judges choose Brakebush due to generosity during the pandemic and family members playing pivotal roles in the company. Westfield, WI — Brakebush Brothers, Inc. announced today that it won the 2022 Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the “Large” category. The award program started in 2004, and this is Brakebush’s second time winning this category.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents

Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor

MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. purchases new property in continued efforts to clean area lakes

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has purchased a 128-acre property in an effort to keep lakes clean and enhance public access and outdoor recreation opportunities. The county announced Thursday that the land, located in the Town of Dunn, is located across from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area and bordered by the Door Creek Wildlife Area. The new property will serve as a staging area and dewatering site for ‘Suck the Muck,’ a sediment removal project that began in 2017 and aims to protect Dane County’s lakes and waterways from phosphorous and other chemicals by removing sediment from creeks and streams.
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

AMC Madison 6 movie theater at Hilldale to close Dec. 31

AMC Madison 6, which opened to much fanfare in 2007 as Sundance Cinemas 608, will close at the end of December, Hilldale officials confirmed Thursday. “Hilldale has enjoyed being home to AMC theaters for many years, however, they have made the decision to not renew their lease and will be closing at the end of 2022,” Hilldale public relations director Kate Hagen said in a statement Thursday. “Planning for the space is in full motion and we are looking forward to sharing the vision of the next phase of Hilldale soon.”
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison residents speak out against proposed police budget

Residents voiced their concerns over Madison Police Department’s proposed budget at the city’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night, citing anxieties over added funding to hire six new officers. In the proposed executive operating budget, public safety and health services are set to receive $163 million of the city’s...
MADISON, WI
