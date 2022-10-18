Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Boiler Sports Report game predictions: Wisconsin
Purdue (5-2) is back on the road again this week as the Boilermakers are set to take on Wisconsin Badgers (3-4) in Madison at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
James Thompson Jr. stepping up for injured defensive front
MADISON, Wis. — James Thompson Jr. has the role now that he put himself in position to have as a true freshman two years ago. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive end began the 2020 season with a spot in the Wisconsin Badgers' rotation and figured to see plenty of action early in his career. But his chance ended with a torn Achilles after one snap in his first career game.
Wisconsin confident it can keep winning without Johnny Davis
Wisconsin no longer has a future NBA lottery pick to lead the way as the Badgers attempt to outperform preseason expectations for a second straight year. Johnny Davis has moved on to the Washington Wizards after helping the Badgers win a share of the Big Ten title last season. His exit leaves the Badgers with a giant hole to fill.
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
marquettecountytribune.com
Brakebush wins 2022 Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in “Large” category
Judges choose Brakebush due to generosity during the pandemic and family members playing pivotal roles in the company. Westfield, WI — Brakebush Brothers, Inc. announced today that it won the 2022 Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the “Large” category. The award program started in 2004, and this is Brakebush’s second time winning this category.
Daily Cardinal
Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents
Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. purchases new property in continued efforts to clean area lakes
TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has purchased a 128-acre property in an effort to keep lakes clean and enhance public access and outdoor recreation opportunities. The county announced Thursday that the land, located in the Town of Dunn, is located across from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area and bordered by the Door Creek Wildlife Area. The new property will serve as a staging area and dewatering site for ‘Suck the Muck,’ a sediment removal project that began in 2017 and aims to protect Dane County’s lakes and waterways from phosphorous and other chemicals by removing sediment from creeks and streams.
oregonobserver.com
Village Board considers wheel, streetlight tax as solutions to budget shortfalls
Oregon’s Village Board reconvened on Monday, Oct. 17 to continue discussing the 2023 budget and the financial future of the community. No action was yet taken to send the budget to the public, but debates about the impact of implementing a wheel tax and streetlight special charge to raise revenue ensued.
captimes.com
AMC Madison 6 movie theater at Hilldale to close Dec. 31
AMC Madison 6, which opened to much fanfare in 2007 as Sundance Cinemas 608, will close at the end of December, Hilldale officials confirmed Thursday. “Hilldale has enjoyed being home to AMC theaters for many years, however, they have made the decision to not renew their lease and will be closing at the end of 2022,” Hilldale public relations director Kate Hagen said in a statement Thursday. “Planning for the space is in full motion and we are looking forward to sharing the vision of the next phase of Hilldale soon.”
Daily Cardinal
Madison residents speak out against proposed police budget
Residents voiced their concerns over Madison Police Department’s proposed budget at the city’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night, citing anxieties over added funding to hire six new officers. In the proposed executive operating budget, public safety and health services are set to receive $163 million of the city’s...
