Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Top 3 Casino TV Series of All Time
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. TV series about casinos are popular because they offer a look into the glamorous world of gambling. They also provide plenty of drama and suspense, which makes for good television. What makes tv series about casino so popular?. There are...
Bobby Hundreds Signs With Theresa Kang’s Blue Marble Management
EXCLUSIVE: Author, writer, designer and entrepreneur Bobby Hundreds (aka Bobby Kim) has signed with Theresa Kang’s Blue Marble Management for representation across film, television, and all media. Hundreds is the bestselling author of This Is Not a T-Shirt, a memoir about his life and building a streetwear brand around community. He is currently writing his second novel, NFTs Are A Scam, which will publish in Spring 2023 by MCD Books under Farrar, Straus & Giroux. Respected as a vocal thought leader in the NFT space, he has been tapped to speak on the subject at conferences worldwide and podcasts such as NFT Now and...
The Best Labor Day Movies to Watch in 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. If it wasn’t for labor, our country wouldn’t be in the place that it is. Sure, bankers and politicians call the shots – but it is the working class that lays the foundation of every brick in our tall skyscrapers.
Netflix Debuts Paranormal Series ’28 Days Haunted’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) 9:00 p.m. Dateline (two hours) 9:00 p.m. “Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes” (two hours) Of Note on Cable or Digital:. -“Acapulco” (Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m. ET): season premiere.
CBS Orders Full Seasons of Freshman Drama Trio
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Once upon a time, a full season order for a network series was 22 episodes. These days that is now a rarity, unfortunately. But CBS has announced it has extended the episode orders for freshman scripted dramas “So Help Me Todd”, “Fire County” and “East New York.” Like most Eye net series, all three dramas skew older. But the audience count is respectable given today’s multi content landscape.
