Baltimore, MD

George Lohrmann
3d ago

I think that all schools should have armed officers as well as metal detectors and medical personnel inside the school and I don’t mean the school Nurse

CBS Baltimore

Death of Baltimore bus driver "domestic related" police say

BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe the shooting death of a bus driver this week in an MTA lot in south Baltimore was domestic-related, police confirmed to WJZ. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said. She died in the hospital. Police did not say what Jackson's connection to her assailant might have been. Detectives are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is ongoing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the MTA said in a statement yesterday. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.
WBOC

Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says

TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
