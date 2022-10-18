Read full article on original website
Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20.15 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $57.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Analyzing Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading 6.1% Higher
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Director Harry S. Markley Sells 5,000 Shares
Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.30.
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 335.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $5.25
Ranpak stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $42.97.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading 3.6% Higher
A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.
Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.8% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.8% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 70.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.
