Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Buys 158 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 304 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $63.33
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20.15 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 19,707 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,634,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 6.5%
Several brokerages recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $5.25
Ranpak stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $42.97.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 7.1%
Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $507,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 6%
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 6.7%
The stock has a market cap of $532.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.32. Distribution Solutions Group...
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
