Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 304 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Tobam Invests $186,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,634,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Buys 158 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 570 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading 3.6% Higher
A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown Advisory Inc. Has $27.53 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 7.1%
Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 6.7%
The stock has a market cap of $532.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.32. Distribution Solutions Group...
Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 19,707 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 19,175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,664,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
