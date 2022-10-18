Read full article on original website
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 570 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 19,175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,664,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $57.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,634,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 9,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,200,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,332,000 after purchasing an additional 331,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $63.33
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 304 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 335.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Director Harry S. Markley Sells 5,000 Shares
Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.30.
Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 93 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 19,707 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Trading Up 6.3%
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 7.1%
Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
