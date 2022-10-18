Read full article on original website
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. On Wednesday, August 24th, Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of Roblox stock. The shares...
Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,634,000 after purchasing an additional 118,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Brown Advisory Inc. Has $27.53 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 304 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $63.33
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $5.25
Ranpak stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $42.97.
Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $62,590,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 335.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Director Harry S. Markley Sells 5,000 Shares
Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.30.
Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 93 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 6%
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.
