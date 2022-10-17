ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Recalled Brie and Camembert Cheese Linked to Multistate Listeria Outbreak

Federal health officials are warning that recalled Brie and Camembert cheese products appear to be the cause of a multi-state listeria food poisoning outbreak, which has caused at least a half-dozen illnesses and hospitalizations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert October 6,...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Natural sugars found in fruits like oranges and lemons can be a healthy replacement in sweets without boosting diabetes risk, study finds

Eight new sweeteners found in citrus fruits could be used to reduce sugar in foods and soft drinks, scientists say — while claiming they could even cut the risk of diabetes. Researchers at the University of Florida said they found the compounds — seven being completely new — after running tests on grapefruits, mandarins and sweet oranges. The other sweetener discovered, used in Japan, was previously only known as a synthetic version.
Yahoo!

Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

The COVID-19 booster market is starting to look more like an annual flu season than it did in the first two years of the pandemic. That's according to Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel, who joined Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit to discuss the COVID vaccine outlook. Bancel noted...
Daily Mail

Biden cracks down on vapes: DOJ and FDA ask courts to pull six vape manufacturers from the market for illegally selling them without approval

Six e-cigarette brands could be pulled from shelves in the US amid the Biden administration's crackdown on the devices. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in conjunction with the Department of Justice filed suit against six e-cigarette companies — E-Cig Crib in Minnesota, Soul Vapor LLC in West Virginia, Super Vape’z LLC in Washington, Vapor Craft LLC in Georgia, Lucky’s Vape & Smoke Shop in Kansas, and Butt Out in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Seniors Guide

Foods to Fight Constipation

The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
ConsumerAffairs

Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.

Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Penny Hoarder

Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
psychreg.org

Drink Coffee Is Associated with Increased Longevity, According to New Research

Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked to a longer lifespan and lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with avoiding coffee, according to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the ESC. The findings applied to ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties.
Food & Wine

Your Favorite Cereal May No Longer Be 'Healthy' Under New FDA Guidance

Breakfast may be known as the "most important meal of the day," but from piles of bacon to boxes of donuts, it's often not necessarily the healthiest one. Many cereal brands aren't any better — it's probably safe to say no one has dug out the marshmallows from their Lucky Charms and congratulated themselves on a well-balanced meal. But the FDA is currently looking to change its official definition of "healthy," and if they do, a number of popular cereals will reportedly no longer make the cut.
straightarrownews.com

Heating costs expected to rise, blackouts possible as gas supplies tighten

Officials in the United States and United Kingdom are warning about potential ramifications of a diminishing natural gas supply, including higher heating costs and even potential blackouts during the upcoming winter months. The gas supply to both countries has been threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was further hurt by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States

Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

New Omicron variants of COVID-19 are spreading in U.S.

New, more contagious Omicron variants are starting to spread across the United States, new government data show. Luckily, they're related to the Omicron variant BA.5, so recently updated booster shots should provide some protection against the new variants, known as BQ.1 and a descendant called BQ.1.1. Together, they now comprise over 10% of new infections in this country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
WebMD

New COVID Variant Gaining Traction in U.S.

Oct. 17, 2022 – The emerging COVID-19 variant BQ.1 and one of its descendants now account for more than 1 in 10 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC’s latest data. Just 1 month ago, the variant accounted for less than 1% of cases. "When you get...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WebMD

U.S. Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 90 Days

Oct. 15, 2022 -- With health officials saying a winter spike in COVID-19 cases is possible, the Biden administration this week extended the COVID-19 public health emergency to Jan. 11, 2023. The COVID public health emergency was first declared in January 2020 by the Trump administration and has been renewed...
archyworldys.com

Vitamins to regenerate cartilage: this is how they can be consumed

When cartilage becomes inflamed, or perhaps damaged, symptoms such as difficulty moving or severe joint pain appear. The disease that wears away the cartilage called osteoarthritis, which according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, It is a disease that impacts the joints that deteriorate over the years.

