AboutLawsuits.com
Recalled Brie and Camembert Cheese Linked to Multistate Listeria Outbreak
Federal health officials are warning that recalled Brie and Camembert cheese products appear to be the cause of a multi-state listeria food poisoning outbreak, which has caused at least a half-dozen illnesses and hospitalizations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert October 6,...
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
Natural sugars found in fruits like oranges and lemons can be a healthy replacement in sweets without boosting diabetes risk, study finds
Eight new sweeteners found in citrus fruits could be used to reduce sugar in foods and soft drinks, scientists say — while claiming they could even cut the risk of diabetes. Researchers at the University of Florida said they found the compounds — seven being completely new — after running tests on grapefruits, mandarins and sweet oranges. The other sweetener discovered, used in Japan, was previously only known as a synthetic version.
Yahoo!
Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster
The COVID-19 booster market is starting to look more like an annual flu season than it did in the first two years of the pandemic. That's according to Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel, who joined Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit to discuss the COVID vaccine outlook. Bancel noted...
Biden cracks down on vapes: DOJ and FDA ask courts to pull six vape manufacturers from the market for illegally selling them without approval
Six e-cigarette brands could be pulled from shelves in the US amid the Biden administration's crackdown on the devices. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in conjunction with the Department of Justice filed suit against six e-cigarette companies — E-Cig Crib in Minnesota, Soul Vapor LLC in West Virginia, Super Vape’z LLC in Washington, Vapor Craft LLC in Georgia, Lucky’s Vape & Smoke Shop in Kansas, and Butt Out in Arizona.
Foods to Fight Constipation
The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
ConsumerAffairs
Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.
Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website
A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
Outrage Over Report Of Lab Creating Deadly COVID Strain With 80% Kill Rate
Scientists at Boston University are being condemned for creating a new, lethal COVID strain in their laboratory, according to Daily Mail, which had initially reported the hybrid virus discovery. The new strain combines omicron and the initial strain found in Wuhan and has reportedly killed 80% of mice during a...
psychreg.org
Drink Coffee Is Associated with Increased Longevity, According to New Research
Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked to a longer lifespan and lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with avoiding coffee, according to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the ESC. The findings applied to ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties.
Food & Wine
Your Favorite Cereal May No Longer Be 'Healthy' Under New FDA Guidance
Breakfast may be known as the "most important meal of the day," but from piles of bacon to boxes of donuts, it's often not necessarily the healthiest one. Many cereal brands aren't any better — it's probably safe to say no one has dug out the marshmallows from their Lucky Charms and congratulated themselves on a well-balanced meal. But the FDA is currently looking to change its official definition of "healthy," and if they do, a number of popular cereals will reportedly no longer make the cut.
straightarrownews.com
Heating costs expected to rise, blackouts possible as gas supplies tighten
Officials in the United States and United Kingdom are warning about potential ramifications of a diminishing natural gas supply, including higher heating costs and even potential blackouts during the upcoming winter months. The gas supply to both countries has been threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was further hurt by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
natureworldnews.com
Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States
Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
New Omicron variants of COVID-19 are spreading in U.S.
New, more contagious Omicron variants are starting to spread across the United States, new government data show. Luckily, they're related to the Omicron variant BA.5, so recently updated booster shots should provide some protection against the new variants, known as BQ.1 and a descendant called BQ.1.1. Together, they now comprise over 10% of new infections in this country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
WebMD
New COVID Variant Gaining Traction in U.S.
Oct. 17, 2022 – The emerging COVID-19 variant BQ.1 and one of its descendants now account for more than 1 in 10 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC’s latest data. Just 1 month ago, the variant accounted for less than 1% of cases. "When you get...
WebMD
U.S. Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency 90 Days
Oct. 15, 2022 -- With health officials saying a winter spike in COVID-19 cases is possible, the Biden administration this week extended the COVID-19 public health emergency to Jan. 11, 2023. The COVID public health emergency was first declared in January 2020 by the Trump administration and has been renewed...
dallasexpress.com
Biden Extends COVID Emergency Declaration Despite September ‘Pandemic is Over’ Remark
The Biden administration announced an extension of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration last week. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) renewed the emergency declaration through January 11. A public health emergency was first declared due to COVID by the Trump administration in January 2020, and has since...
archyworldys.com
Vitamins to regenerate cartilage: this is how they can be consumed
When cartilage becomes inflamed, or perhaps damaged, symptoms such as difficulty moving or severe joint pain appear. The disease that wears away the cartilage called osteoarthritis, which according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, It is a disease that impacts the joints that deteriorate over the years.
The XBB family of Omicron has landed in the U.S. Here’s what it means for this fall’s COVID wave
XBB is causing a wave of infections in highly vaccinated Singapore. Will the U.S. be next?
