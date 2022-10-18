Read full article on original website
The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 598 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 10,821 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after acquiring an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown Advisory Inc. Has $27.53 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 570 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Buys 158 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Trading Up 6.3%
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.
AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Director Harry S. Markley Sells 5,000 Shares
Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.30.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 7.1%
Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.
Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 93 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading 6.1% Higher
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.
