A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.

10 HOURS AGO