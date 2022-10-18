Read full article on original website
The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $5.25
Ranpak stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $42.97.
Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $559.00
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 656.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 677.03. The company has a current ratio of 247.74, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.55.
Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Raised to GBX 235
Shares of ADT1 stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 25.41. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 94.73 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The firm has a market cap of £327.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74.
Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $296.10
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 590.20. The company has a market cap of £573.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60.
Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 178
LON:CAPD opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £160.85 million and a P/E ratio of 300.71. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.01.
Lincoln National Corp Buys 158 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Director Harry S. Markley Sells 5,000 Shares
Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.30.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 7.1%
Several research firms have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Up 6.2%
Several research firms have weighed in on HOUS. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Anywhere Real Estate...
Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $507,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000.
Head to Head Contrast: California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) vs. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)
California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Volatility...
Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 93 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading 6.1% Higher
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.
Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)
Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS.
Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $63.33
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
