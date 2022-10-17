Read full article on original website
Related
Ultimate Pumpkin Patch & Fall Farm Guide for Illinois, Indiana & Kentucky
Fall means something different to each of us. For some, it is all about the hayrides and apple cider. For others, it's the pumpkin patches and corn mazes. And for still others, there's the fun of taking the kids for a day of outdoor farm adventure. It Starts With The...
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE-TV
DNR prepares for annual Indiana sandhill crane migration
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Although it is quite common for many bird species to migrate south once the weather begins to become colder, one particular species has a migration pattern that draws the attention of nature lovers across Indiana: the sandhill crane. Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes pass...
fox32chicago.com
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
Ready-to-Bake Cookie Products Recalled in Indiana
A massive amount of cookie dough products are being recalled in Indiana and throughout the country. Here's everything you need to know. Everyone enjoys cookie dough, right? It's hard not to want to eat the cookie dough before you put it in the oven. However, you might want to think twice before indulging in that delicious treat because you could be biting into a little more than just cookie dough.
WIBC.com
Why RSV Seems to Be Worse in Indiana This Year
INDIANAPOLIS–Doctors believe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is worse this year in Indiana. They think a big reason for that is that people are taking less precautions against COVID-19 and other viruses now compared to 2020 and 2021. When the pandemic hit, people wore masks and socially distanced more often....
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
lanereport.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: The Kentucky Humane Society
The Kentucky Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal adoption and welfare organization in Kentucky. Each year, the Kentucky Humane Society rescues and finds loving homes for thousands of dogs, cats and horses throughout Kentucky. These include animals impacted by natural disasters such as the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky and the tornadoes that ravaged Western Kentucky last December.
wymt.com
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0