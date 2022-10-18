Read full article on original website
Know Wyoming’s foe: Utah State Aggies
LARAMIE -- Remember when Utah State had an embarrassment of riches in the quarterback room prior to the 2022 season?. That isn't the case anymore. Logan Bonner, the transfer from Arkansas State, who helped lead the Aggies to an improbable Mountain West title run last fall, saw his season -- and college career -- end after suffering a foot injury in a Week 4 loss to UNLV.
Shoot Zombies & Ghouls In A Cheyenne Gellyblaster Corn Maze
Let's throw in some zombies and lord knows what other kids of creepers. Now, what if you were allowed to SHOOT AT THOSE GHOULS?. Only in Wyoming... and maybe Texas. In Cheyenne Wyoming, you can find a Haunted Halloween Maze. That lets you defend yourself and take out the bad guys, or ghouls.
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
