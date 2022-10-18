ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Know Wyoming’s foe: Utah State Aggies

LARAMIE -- Remember when Utah State had an embarrassment of riches in the quarterback room prior to the 2022 season?. That isn't the case anymore. Logan Bonner, the transfer from Arkansas State, who helped lead the Aggies to an improbable Mountain West title run last fall, saw his season -- and college career -- end after suffering a foot injury in a Week 4 loss to UNLV.
LARAMIE, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy