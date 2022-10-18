Read full article on original website
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault, Burglary Conspiracy
A lifelong Casper resident pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit burglary for crimes committed in north Casper in May, during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court,. Antonio Harrington, 20, told Judge Kerri Johnson that on May 26 he pointed an AR-15 rifle at a...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Feds Arrest Casper Convicted Felon For Illegally Possessing Firearms
Federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday arrested a Casper man for being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun and other firearms, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 38, was taken into custody based on a warrant requested by the U.S. Bureau...
Casper man charged with murder will undergo third evaluation before entering plea
CASPER, Wyo. — Though arrested and charged with second-degree murder over a year ago, it may be at least another six months before Justin Armando Marquez, 41, enters a plea in Natrona County District Court. Marquez is charged in the death of Casper resident Ryan Schroeder, whose body was...
Casper man arrested Wednesday, charged as felon in possession of firearm
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Two suspects were observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Casper Police Department Sgt. Tony Stedille said late Wednesday that one suspect was being investigated...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence
On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper
Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
Teenage defendants plead guilty to shooting at over 20 car windows with BB guns in April
CASPER, Wyo. — Three adults have now pleaded guilty to their roles in an overnight cruise last April during which they destroyed over 20 car windows with BB and pellet guns. John Pettid entered his guilty plea in Natrona County District Court to the charge of felony conspiracy to commit property destruction. Co-conspirators Caleb Elton and Casey Neal have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged
CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
‘Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic’ Event This Saturday in Casper
Coming up tomorrow (Saturday, October 22nd, 2022), the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is hosting a "Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic" at the fairgrounds (Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo). They are also offering an interesting incentive: a free gift card to the first 100 vehicles. The official Casper-Natrona County...
Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident
LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
Casper Police: Delivery Truck Suffered ‘Catastrophic Damage’ After Driving Under McKinley Bridge
Pictures are worth a thousand words, but the Casper Police Department offered a few more in an update to the delivery truck attempting to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge last week. On October 11, a delivery truck traveling north on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the 11-foot bridge....
VIDEO: Gang Warfare Erupts Between Thomas Gobbles Gang and Multiple Other Turkeys in Casper
It was like a scene from West Side Story, except instead of the Jets and the Sharks doing battle over the love of Maria, it's the Thomas Gobbles Gang and a group of interlopers feuding over bird seed. And instead of happening in New York, it's happening in a Downtown...
Manor Heights Students Donate to Wyoming Food for Thought Project
The Natrona County School District announced in a press release that students from Manor Height Elementary donated over 2,500 pounds to the Wyoming Food For Thought Project and the Unaccompanied Student Initiative. The Food Bag Program, which is part of the Wyoming Food for Thought Program, is a year-round program...
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
With eye to attracting new development, Casper City Council finishes rezone near Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — With an eye to making more property available for industrial or commercial development, the Casper City Council approved an ordinance to rezone some city-owned property near the Ford Wyoming Center on third and final reading Tuesday. While Casper has a lot land available zoned for commercial...
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
