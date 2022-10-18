ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man arrested Wednesday, charged as felon in possession of firearm

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man convicted of forgery in 2002 was arrested Wednesday on a federal charge of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a charging document. Patrick Schutz, 38, was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of South Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived at 1 p.m. to execute the federal warrant.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper police, ATF agents descend on Casper home Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Two suspects were observed being taken into custody in a Casper neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon as the result of an investigation by Casper police and regional Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents. Casper Police Department Sgt. Tony Stedille said late Wednesday that one suspect was being investigated...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/11/22–10/17/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police Assist ATF Agents With Executing Search Warrant in Central Casper

Federal law enforcement agents have arrested Casper resident Patrick Charles Schutz for illegal possession of firearms. More on this story can be read here. There was a heavy police presence in Central Casper on Wednesday afternoon, with officers from the Casper Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms converging on a home in the area of the 1300 block of South Washington Street.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Teenage defendants plead guilty to shooting at over 20 car windows with BB guns in April

CASPER, Wyo. — Three adults have now pleaded guilty to their roles in an overnight cruise last April during which they destroyed over 20 car windows with BB and pellet guns. John Pettid entered his guilty plea in Natrona County District Court to the charge of felony conspiracy to commit property destruction. Co-conspirators Caleb Elton and Casey Neal have also pleaded guilty to the same charge.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident

LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions

CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
Community Policy