Know Wyoming’s foe: Utah State Aggies
LARAMIE -- Remember when Utah State had an embarrassment of riches in the quarterback room prior to the 2022 season?. That isn't the case anymore. Logan Bonner, the transfer from Arkansas State, who helped lead the Aggies to an improbable Mountain West title run last fall, saw his season -- and college career -- end after suffering a foot injury in a Week 4 loss to UNLV.
Wyoming To The NFL, Josh Allen’s Story Is Awesome
Prior to 2018, if you're in Wyoming, you knew who Josh Allen was. From 2015-2017 he wore the #17 for the UW Cowboys and was turning heads in the NFL. Prior to putting on a Wyoming uniform, only the folks in Firebaugh, California and the surrounding areas knew the name. Even though there are a lot of people in California, the area where Josh lived is pretty small compared to what you think for California. If you look at the Wikipedia page for Firebaugh, the only 'Notable Resident' is, Josh Allen.
Shoot Zombies & Ghouls In A Cheyenne Gellyblaster Corn Maze
Let's throw in some zombies and lord knows what other kids of creepers. Now, what if you were allowed to SHOOT AT THOSE GHOULS?. Only in Wyoming... and maybe Texas. In Cheyenne Wyoming, you can find a Haunted Halloween Maze. That lets you defend yourself and take out the bad guys, or ghouls.
WyoTech Works with Jessi Combs Foundation on Drawing Women to the Trades
LARAMIE, Wyo., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WyoTech, a leading U.S. automotive, diesel, and collision trade school, announces that three of its students—Maggie Daskam, Jade Bovee, and Kaygen Bogle—were recipients of the Jessi Combs Foundation (JCF) scholarship. The scholarship program is one of many ways JCF fulfills its mission to educate, inspire and empower the next generation of trailblazing and stereotype-breaking women.
