Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana & Texas Celebrities Talk About Their Haunted Houses
Have you ever lived in a haunted house? Not the kind of haunted house created to entertain during the Halloween season, a home you live in that has things that go "bump" in the night. Over 25% of Americans believe they currently live in a haunted house, while 1 in 10 Americans say they moved out of a home because it was haunted.
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Which Fast Food Chain is Tops in the Ark-La-Tex?
Did you know that on any given day, 37% of adults in the U.S. eat fast food? But where? If you've ever wondered which fast food chain is tops in our neck of the woods, specifically Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, here's everything you need to know!. Chick-fil-A aka 'God's chicken'...
The True Story Behind Viral Bear Destroying Car in Louisiana
When I first saw the post of a black bear destroying a car in Louisiana over the weekend, I was somewhat accepting of its real possibility. Black bears are populating extremely well in a number of areas of the eastern parts of Louisiana, so the fact that one might have been somewhat destructive in the West Monroe area was entirely believable.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana to Take a Selfie in a Voting Booth?
Most people take the phrase, 'pictures or it didn't happen,' seriously these days. If you don't post about it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Snap Chat, the perception is that it DIDN'T happen because so many of us are in the habit of chronicling our daily lives for the rest of the world to see. Add that to the fact that folks love to share their personal political beliefs ad nauseam, and a voting booth selfie is bound to happen.
20 Haunting Cold Case Killings From East Texas
The first known use of the term "cold case" dates back to 1973, and ever since it has evolved into a common phrase. It has even been used in the name of multiple TV shows, including the franchise "Cold Case" that aired for over 150 episodes on CBS. As far...
KWTX
Texas boy afflicted with terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary Waco Police officer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling terminal brain cancer and traveling across the country being sworn into law enforcement agencies, visited Waco on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 to be sworn in as an honorary officer with the Waco Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies.
KSAT 12
Both have deep Texas roots, but Sid Miller and Susan Hays offer stark contrast in fight for ag commissioner
LUBBOCK — A mere 44 miles, a flyspeck on the map, separates the Central Texas towns where Sid Miller and Susan Hays grew up. For Miller, it was De Leon, a town with less than 3,000 people. For Hays, it was Brownwood, a one-high-school town. The two towns have rich histories in farming and ranching.
Louisiana Only Has 1 Billionaire; Think You Know Who?
Forbes just released their annual "400 Richest People in America" list and Louisiana only has one person who qualified. I'll give you a few hints. It's a woman. Her husband was formerly on this list. He was a pretty snazzy dresser; especially during Mardi Gras. Oh, yeah, she's the owner...
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall
A Texas school administrator is no longer on the job after a violent confrontation with a 14-year-old student was caught on camera. KXAN's Kelly Wiley reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
Copperas Cove ISD warns families of false iPhone AirDrop school threats
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD sent out a letter to parents warning of false threats being sent to iPhones via the AirDrop feature, as stated in the letter on Oct. 19. "When students receive these anonymous threats, many are copying and pasting the threatening message and sending...
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
Louisiana Community Lands on List of Rattiest Cities in the U.S.
A Louisiana city lands on the list of the rattiest cities in the country. But we don't have a city in the top 10. Texas has 2 cities in the top 20. Dallas is #16 while Houston lands at #17 on the list which is published every year by Orkin.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man accused of assaulting wife, pointing gun at neighbor
Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday. According to arrest affidavits, Samuel Martin Angermann grabbed his wife and threw her to the floor several times and dragged her across the floor with one hand while holding a handgun in his other hand at a residence in 10200 block of Omni Drive, according to affidavits. The affidavits do not include the time at which the alleged incidents happened.
One Special Critter Is Getting Pardoned By Louisiana LT Governor
Did You Know There Is a Nutria Pardoning Every SIngle Year In Louisiana?. Houma, Louisiana is home to the Rougarou Fest. Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival that takes over Downtown Houma from October 21st through October 23rd celebrating the spooky folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WATCH LIVE: Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Gov. Greg Abbott is in Waco Tuesday to hold what is being called Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable press conference. Gov. Abbott plans to discuss ongoing efforts with local and state law enforcement. Along with Gov. Abbott, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw will be in attendance. Fentanyl is […]
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0