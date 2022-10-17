ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KEEL Radio

Louisiana & Texas Celebrities Talk About Their Haunted Houses

Have you ever lived in a haunted house? Not the kind of haunted house created to entertain during the Halloween season, a home you live in that has things that go "bump" in the night. Over 25% of Americans believe they currently live in a haunted house, while 1 in 10 Americans say they moved out of a home because it was haunted.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is It Illegal in Louisiana to Take a Selfie in a Voting Booth?

Most people take the phrase, 'pictures or it didn't happen,' seriously these days. If you don't post about it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Snap Chat, the perception is that it DIDN'T happen because so many of us are in the habit of chronicling our daily lives for the rest of the world to see. Add that to the fact that folks love to share their personal political beliefs ad nauseam, and a voting booth selfie is bound to happen.
LOUISIANA STATE
KEEL Radio

20 Haunting Cold Case Killings From East Texas

The first known use of the term "cold case" dates back to 1973, and ever since it has evolved into a common phrase. It has even been used in the name of multiple TV shows, including the franchise "Cold Case" that aired for over 150 episodes on CBS. As far...
TEXAS STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning

No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
LOUISIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Waco man accused of assaulting wife, pointing gun at neighbor

Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday. According to arrest affidavits, Samuel Martin Angermann grabbed his wife and threw her to the floor several times and dragged her across the floor with one hand while holding a handgun in his other hand at a residence in 10200 block of Omni Drive, according to affidavits. The affidavits do not include the time at which the alleged incidents happened.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

WATCH LIVE: Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Gov. Greg Abbott is in Waco Tuesday to hold what is being called Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable press conference. Gov. Abbott plans to discuss ongoing efforts with local and state law enforcement. Along with Gov. Abbott, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw will be in attendance. Fentanyl is […]
WACO, TX
