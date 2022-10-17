ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out Some of the Best Happy Hours in Shreveport-Bossier

It Has Been Proven By My friends and Me That Happy Hour Makes You Happier. I mean the name happy is in the term right? Long day at work? Meet up with some buddies before you head home, go to your local watering hole and talk about your day, it may be cheaper than therapy in some cases. Happy Hour is an awesome time to reconnect with your friends and slow time down from the crazy rat race that is life.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Huge Estate Sale in Shreveport from Legendary Business

I have so many fond memories of long leisurely lunches with friends. The quiche was one of my favorites. But I also loved to try the specialty teas they would have each day. My Mom also loved this place. We would sit under the great painting of the Queen and talk about all the things going on in the world. The Glenwood Tea Room was such a calming and happy place for miss. I sure do miss it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies

A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted

Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Creepy Historic Halloween Masks Shreveport Kids Wore

Halloween has grown to be one of the biggest holidays in America. Even though the origins of Halloween can be debated, either having its history tied to Soin/Samhain in celtic history or All Hallows' Eve, the modern day celebration is pretty well defined. Just mix candy, costumes, scary movies, and spooky sounds...boom, Halloween in 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads

Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Like Spicy Food? Do You Know About Shreveport’s Spicy Challenge?

If you love spicy food, you'll love this! There's a roving monthly 'spicy challenge' in Shreveport!. We've all heard of the Carolina Reaper. It's the hottest pepper in the world according to Guinness and peaks at 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units, which is how they measure how 'hot' something is. To put it in perspective, the average jalapeno pepper runs from 2,500 - 8,000 SHU. That means the Carolina Reaper is HOT! That's also why you see folks trying to eat them for your entertainment on YouTube. It's not pretty.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport

A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

