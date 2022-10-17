Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Brings Their Sons To Her Concert As Couple Aims To Patch Up Crumbling Marriage
Her biggest fans! Carrie Underwood had endless support when she kicked off her Diamonds & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 16, as husband Mike Fisher was in the crowd singing along with their two tots. The singer uploaded footage from the special night in Greenville, SC, which showed one of...
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher's 'Marriage Teeters': New Report Claims Hockey Star Is 'Tired Of Playing Lapdog'
Carrie Underwood is about to embark on a tour for her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, but it seems like her husband, Mike Fisher, is having a tough time being at the beck and call of his wife. Article continues below advertisement. "Carrie says she can't function without her family...
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
CMT
Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover
Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
Carrie Underwood shares video of sons attending 1st show of Denim & Rhinestones tour
Carrie Underwood had two of her biggest fans in the audience for the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour: her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. The country superstar, 39, shared a video of her husband, Mike Fisher, holding their boys while she performed her song "Ghost Story" on a swing raised high up in the air above the crowd.
Carrie Underwood’s Son Knows She’s Not Like Most Mommies
Carrie Underwood is leaving her husband and two sons at home for most of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Her oldest boy Isiah is in school now, so if he traveled with her, he'd miss a lot at home. Talking to Today, the singer says Isaiah now understands that what...
CMT
CMT Artists Of The Year: (WATCH) Kane Brown Receives Standing Ovation After High Energy Performance Of “Like I Love Country Music”
Kane Brown has proved yet again that he’s a genre-transcending artist forging his own path within country music. The CMT Artists of The Year honoree received a standing ovation Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center after his high-energy performance of “Like I Love Country Music.”
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
Are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Collaborating at the CMA Awards?
Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards. TMZ reports that "production sources" related to...
