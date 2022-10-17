Read full article on original website
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Healey, Diehl face off in final gubernatorial debate
22News has a preview of Thursday's gubernatorial debate.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
WCVB
Protesters interrupt Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's update on Mass and Cass situation
BOSTON — Protesters chanted and interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday as she spoke about the new steps to help people living in tents at the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and the business owners in the area who've addressed safety concerns. Mayor Michelle...
WCVB
Commitment 2022: Massachusetts Race for Governor, The Final Debate. Tonight at 8pm
Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey square off in their final debate in the Massachusetts Race for Governor. One hour uninterrupted, plus real-time voter reaction. Tonight at 8 pm, exclusively on WCVB Channel 5.
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
WCVB
Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral
BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
Do we have a coyote problem in Massachusetts? An expert weighs in
With the exception of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, every community in Massachusetts has coyotes. As encounters and sightings continue to become more frequent, it’s worth asking: Do we have a coyote problem?. There have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs in places like Concord, Sudbury, and Wayland. A...
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
WCVB
Massachusetts candidates for governor debate abortion access
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Republican Geoff Diehl said that as governor it would be his job to protect women's healthcare choices in accordance with Massachusetts law, despite his personal feelings on abortion. Democrat Maura Healey said she simply didn't believe him.
WCVB
Maura Healey v. Geoff Diehl: Massachusetts candidates for governor spar in final debate
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl argued over topics including housing costs, abortion, energy prices and taxation in their final debate before Massachusetts voters elect one of them to be the state's next governor. The debate began with both candidates promising to accept the results...
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekly Report: 7,408 new cases
State public health officials reported 58 new confirmed deaths and 7,408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
What's on my Massachusetts ballot? Here's what you need to know plus early voting info
Leaves are turning color, apple cider doughnuts are everywhere, and there’s a debate over when to turn on the heat: Does one fire up the boiler on the first chilly morning or tough it out like good New Englanders and wait for November?. It’s that time of year: Voting...
Halloween 2022: See town-by-town dates, times for trick-or-treating in Massachusetts
Andover - Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Auburn - Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Amesbury - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Chelmsford - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Great Barrington - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Groton - Oct. 31,...
Toys ‘R’ Us returning to these Macy’s locations in Massachusetts
Toys “R” Us is now open at Macy’s stores across Massachusetts. The popular toy store chain closed all of its locations after declaring bankruptcy in 2018. The company announced the reopening in July of this year. The partnership with Macy’s began in 2021, when the department store...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
