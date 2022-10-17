Read full article on original website
Related
‘Return of the Scream Factory’ presented by Gordonsville High School Baseball
Looking for a fun and creepy way to enjoy this Halloween season? The Gordonsville High School Baseball team has just the thing… “The Return of the Scream Factory!”. Located at 110 Main Street E in Gordonsville (inside the visitor’s football locker room underneath the elementary school), The Scream Factory is a haunted house that will be open to the public on October 29 and October 31.
Brush Creek Haunted Barn October 2022
The Brush Creek Haunted Barn will be at 34 Luther Allen Lane. It will take place October 21st ,22nd ,23rd- October 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st from 7-10 pm. Donations will be accepted at the entrance. All donations received will benefit Smith County Humane.
October 2022 Meeting of the Smith County Board of Education
The Smith County Board of Education met at 5:00 p.m. on October 12, 2022. You can watch the full meeting below. Thanks to Judy Smith and Lacey Crockett of Blackwell Realty for sponsoring the live broadcast of this meeting. Subscribe to Smith County Insider’s YouTube channel to stay up-to-date on...
Smith County Chamber Corner Show- October 2022
Check out the October 2022 edition of the Smith County Chamber Corner Show!. This month’s show features updates from events going on in and around Smith County. If you would like to promote your event or local business on the Smith County Chamber Corner Show, contact the Smith County Chamber of Commerce by calling 615-735-2093 today.
Parent Support “Monitoring Your Childs Digital World” – Hosted by Smith County Board of Education
The Smith County School Board of Education hosted the first community outreach event called “Social Media and Our Youth” on Thursday, October 13, 2022.at Smith County High School. The event featured information parents should know regarding the trending cell phone apps, tips, software and tools for parents. The...
