Looking for a fun and creepy way to enjoy this Halloween season? The Gordonsville High School Baseball team has just the thing… “The Return of the Scream Factory!”. Located at 110 Main Street E in Gordonsville (inside the visitor’s football locker room underneath the elementary school), The Scream Factory is a haunted house that will be open to the public on October 29 and October 31.

GORDONSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO