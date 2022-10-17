Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Kentucky 911 Dispatcher Arrested after Being Drunk on the Job, Failed Sobriety Test
A Powell County 911 dispatcher was arrested during the weekend after officials say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, on Sunday afternoon, a deputy heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking over the radio and thought she sounded impaired because his speech was slurred. The deputy then...
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
Pike County Woman Arrested After Allegedly Selling Fake Meth
A woman out of Pike County was recently arrested, following accusations that she sold fake meth to an undercover officer. 39-year-old Summer Adkins, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation conducted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. She allegedly sold an officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed to be meth, for $150 back in July. The substance turned out to not be meth.
Elsie May (Lemming) Jones
Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022. Elsie was born May 17, 1930 in Wilder, VA to the late Gordon and Hazel (Wolfe) Lemming. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM in...
Gerry Lee Justice Little
Gerry Lee Justice Little, 73 of Bypro KY, passed in peace, surrounded by love, on Friday October 14, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Gerry was born in Wheelwright KY on July 20, 1949, to the late Vernie Johnson Justice and Jack Justice. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Berlyn Ray Little, stepson, Vernon Rusty Little and brother Jack “Duke” Justice Jr. Surviving to honor her; Son Bryan Keith (Elizabeth) Osborne of Mt. Vernon Illinois, Daughter Samantha Nichole Osborne (Terri Allen) of Georgetown KY and Son Fred Tyler Justice Little of Bypro, KY. Granddaughters, Peyton Nicole Osborne of Mt. Vernon IL, and Macy Brianne Osborne of O’Fallon IL. Brother Archie Justice of Hi Hat KY, Sisters in Love Linda Justice and Glenda Justice, Niece Missy Justice Osborne and a host of special nieces and nephews. Gerry was a retired Respiratory Therapist of McDowell ARH. Her Love will always surround us, and we will miss her for the rest of our days.
Sarah Shawnta Bishop
Sarah Shawnta Bishop 36, of Beauty, Kentucky passed away at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1986 to William R. Maynard and the late Melinda Mollett. A memorial service will be held at the Stoney Hill Baptist Church in Stone Coal, WV on...
Nadine Gayheart
Nadine Gayheart, age 55, of Wheelwright, KY, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson, KY. She was born at Hindman, KY on August 16, 1967 to Osby Gayheart and Margie Watkins Smith. Funeral services for Nadine Gayheart will be held at Hindman Funeral Services...
Connie Sue Salyer
Connie Sue Salyer of Salyersville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, Kentucky. She was born December 27, 1956 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Richmond and Ann Lee Adams Salyer. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday,...
Bonnie J Deskins
Bonnie J Deskins 80 of Frozen Cr Rd Raccoon, KY passed from this earthly life Friday October 14, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. Bonnie was born Sunday November 23, 1941 a daughter of the late Jeff and Sophia (Charles) Collins. Visitation:. 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Monday...
Terry Lynn Gibson
Terry Lynn Gibson, age 51, a resident of Falcon Road in Salyersville, Kentucky; passed away October 15, 2022 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky after a lengthy illness. Terry was born January 8, 1971 at Prestonsburg Hospital in Prestonsburg, Kentucky the son of Doris Gibson Morgan. Funeral services for...
Robert D. McDavid
Robert D. McDavid, age 83 of Leander, Kentucky passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. Born September 21, 1939 in Grayson, Kentucky to the late Tracy McDavid and Dorothy Lawson McDavid. Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Monday, October 17, 2022 in the chapel of the Phelps &...
Leon Nicholas Stratton
Leon Nicholas Stratton, age 88 of Banner, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 24, 1934 in Stanville, Kentucky to the late Nicholas & Stella Maynard Stratton. He was the husband of the late Jerlean Stratton. He was a retired foreman for Asplundh and a member of Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He is survived by his Grandchildren: Jennifer Conway (Michael Boyd) & Sabrina Stratton; Great Grandchildren: Jordon Boyd, Trevor Williams, Damien Williams, Travis Williams, McKayla Williams, Kennedy Williams & Gabriel Williams. Along with his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his Son: Lyndon Gene Stratton and Brother: Lloyd Stratton. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
