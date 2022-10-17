Gerry Lee Justice Little, 73 of Bypro KY, passed in peace, surrounded by love, on Friday October 14, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Gerry was born in Wheelwright KY on July 20, 1949, to the late Vernie Johnson Justice and Jack Justice. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Berlyn Ray Little, stepson, Vernon Rusty Little and brother Jack “Duke” Justice Jr. Surviving to honor her; Son Bryan Keith (Elizabeth) Osborne of Mt. Vernon Illinois, Daughter Samantha Nichole Osborne (Terri Allen) of Georgetown KY and Son Fred Tyler Justice Little of Bypro, KY. Granddaughters, Peyton Nicole Osborne of Mt. Vernon IL, and Macy Brianne Osborne of O’Fallon IL. Brother Archie Justice of Hi Hat KY, Sisters in Love Linda Justice and Glenda Justice, Niece Missy Justice Osborne and a host of special nieces and nephews. Gerry was a retired Respiratory Therapist of McDowell ARH. Her Love will always surround us, and we will miss her for the rest of our days.

