About 22 million people have applied for student loan forgiveness, Biden said, as GOP states and lawsuits continue to rush to block the program
One of the most serious challenges to President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness program was thrown out on Thursday.
Court Temporarily Blocks Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program was expected to grant relief to some borrowers as early as this weekend, but a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked it. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Friday demanding the Biden administration hold off on “discharging any student loan debt” until the court can rule on a GOP-led emergency request to halt the program. The plan, which would see billions of dollars in federal student loan debt forgiven, was challenged by six Republican-governed states. Read it at Reuters
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
