ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailydodge.com

Juneau Man Sentenced To Prison On Eighth OWI Charge

(Beaver Dam) A Juneau man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for his Eighth Operating While Intoxicated offense. A jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years. Gayan was pulled over by authorities in December of 2019...
JUNEAU, WI
Advance Titan

IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine

A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Homicide suspect's $2,000 bail causes outrage

MILWAUKEE — There was outrage in the Milwaukee County Courthouse after a homicide suspect was freed on a $2,000 bail. "Even in the 80s, this type of bail for this type of homicide was unheard of back when $2,000 was a way different number," said the state attorney. The...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Law & Crime

Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Says He’s a ‘Grown Man,’ Complains About Judge ‘Advising’ Him to Be Quiet

Waukesha parade attack defendant Darrell Brooks has a history of being kicked out of court dating back to even before he fired his attorneys, but ever since he represented himself in his murder case, he has engaged in near constant back and forth with Judge Jennifer Dorow. On Wednesday, he was perhaps as strident as he’s been since jurors were first seated.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailydodge.com

News – October 20, 2022

(Beaver Dam) A Juneau man was sentenced yesterday (Wednesday) to three years in prison for his Eighth Operating While Intoxicated offense. A jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years. Gayan was under the influence of stimulants and narcotic analgesics when he was pulled over by authorities in December of 2019. The 54-year-old struggled through field sobriety tests and was arrested.
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Board Allocates $432K In ARPA Funds To CLR Fire And Rescue Group

(Juneau) The Dodge County Board this week allocated another portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds. Supervisors voted to give the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue Group (CLR) $432-thousand-dollars to build a stand-alone facility. The goal is to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel, house two ambulances as well as living quarters for staff, and offer a decontamination space.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy