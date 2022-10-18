Read full article on original website
dailydodge.com
Juneau Man Sentenced To Prison On Eighth OWI Charge
(Beaver Dam) A Juneau man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for his Eighth Operating While Intoxicated offense. A jury found Wesley Gayan guilty on the felony charge. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years. Gayan was pulled over by authorities in December of 2019...
dailydodge.com
Horicon Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges In Washington County
(Washington County) A Horicon man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her one-year-old son in Washington County was arraigned Wednesday. Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. entered a not guilty plea to four felony counts including Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Reckless Driving. According to...
Man accused of homicide in rural Dane County bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing a woman in rural Dane County earlier this year was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr., 71, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York...
Advance Titan
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
WISN
Homicide suspect's $2,000 bail causes outrage
MILWAUKEE — There was outrage in the Milwaukee County Courthouse after a homicide suspect was freed on a $2,000 bail. "Even in the 80s, this type of bail for this type of homicide was unheard of back when $2,000 was a way different number," said the state attorney. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
dailydodge.com
Cash Bond Set At $10K For Milwaukee Men Charged In Connection To Burglary In Fond Du Lac County
(Empire) All three Milwaukee men arrested for a burglary at Sabel Mechanical in the town of Empire have made their initial appearances in Fond du Lac County court. Cash bond was set at $10,000 for Trystien Homan and Khalil Gates, both 19-years-old, and 22-year-old Tijveyon Watson-Wynos. All three men face...
Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Windsor ID’d
WINDSOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in Windsor earlier this month. Deputy Cody Woods, who has four years of law enforcement experience, shot 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in Windsor on Oct. 13. Woods has been put on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
Two teens arrested for reckless driving, leading police on a chase
The Milwaukee Police Department said two teens were arrested early Thursday morning for reckless driving.
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
19-year-old woman stabbed 5 times in Janesville, suspect arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday. According to police, officers were sent to 1020 North Osborne for a stabbing around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old female, was stabbed 5 times, police said. She was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Police […]
Waukesha Parade Murder Defendant Says He’s a ‘Grown Man,’ Complains About Judge ‘Advising’ Him to Be Quiet
Waukesha parade attack defendant Darrell Brooks has a history of being kicked out of court dating back to even before he fired his attorneys, but ever since he represented himself in his murder case, he has engaged in near constant back and forth with Judge Jennifer Dorow. On Wednesday, he was perhaps as strident as he’s been since jurors were first seated.
WISN
Teen charged with stabbing, running over girl, 17, with car in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Fall River has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he stabbed a teenage girl he met on Snapchat and ran her over with his car in Beaver Dam. According to a criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Saturday,...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
dailydodge.com
News – October 20, 2022
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
Man in police custody after abducting woman near 5th and Vliet in Milwaukee
A 23-year-old woman was running from a 31-year-old man when the man fired multiple gunshots at her, missing her. Police say the man grabbed the woman and drove off.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Board Allocates $432K In ARPA Funds To CLR Fire And Rescue Group
(Juneau) The Dodge County Board this week allocated another portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds. Supervisors voted to give the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue Group (CLR) $432-thousand-dollars to build a stand-alone facility. The goal is to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel, house two ambulances as well as living quarters for staff, and offer a decontamination space.
